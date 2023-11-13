Viva Resorts by Wyndham Unveils Exciting Black Friday Deals and Holiday Promotions for 2023

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viva Resorts by Wyndham, a leading name in the travel industry, is excited to announce its exclusive Black Friday and Holidays promotions for 2023. Through these outstanding offers, Viva Resorts by Wyndham is set to provide the ultimate vacation experience at incredible prices. With all-inclusive resorts located in the Caribbean, including the Bahamas, Dominican Republic and Mexico, these deals provide ideal opportunities to escape the winter and enjoy sunny, tropical weather effortlessly.

As the holiday season approaches, Viva Resorts is working to offer unparalleled deals to its valued guests. The Black Friday and Cyber Week Sale, available for a limited time only, presents an opportunity to double one’s value. Travelers who book during this promo will enjoy a Buy One, Get One FREE offer. That means the second guest stays for FREE when accompanied by a full-paying adult, based on double occupancy. This offer is valid at participating Viva Resorts by Wyndham for travel throughout the entire year of 2024. (Excludes Viva Dominicus Beach Wyndham and Viva Dominicus Palace Wyndham).

In addition to the Black Friday offer, Viva Resorts by Wyndham is ringing in the holidays with exciting promotions. The Holiday Season promotion offers a Fourth night FREE along with an exclusive Hotel & Air Package Deal and launches immediately after the Black Friday deals come to a close. With this offer, guests can enjoy an extended stay while benefiting from the convenience of a bundled package for travel through March 2024. For those traveling with kids, the Early Booking Rate promotion provides a special treat, with kids under 11 receiving a discounted rate along with discounts on summer stays.

"We are thrilled to present our biggest offers of the year for Black Friday and the holiday season," said Gilda Noboa, director of sales and marketing for Viva Resorts by Wyndham. "Our goal is to provide our guests with the best offers on the market and deliver extraordinary value for their all-inclusive vacation experience, around the clock. Whether it's the thrill of Black Friday or the joy of gifting travel during the holiday season, Viva Resorts by Wyndham has their best interests at heart.”

At Viva Resorts by Wyndham, guests can indulge in a wide array of activities and amenities. From an exciting robust entertainment program, to numerous sports options including land and water activities like paddleboarding, pickleball, diving for beginners and trapeze. Guests can also enjoy a variety of dining experiences at their a la carte restaurants, stay connected with free wifi and unwind at their premier beach locations throughout the Caribbean.

For more information or to make reservations, visit: vivaresortsbywyndham.com

About Viva Resorts by Wyndham

Viva Resorts by Wyndham expresses a passion for life throughout the brand’s all-inclusive resorts located in the Caribbean, including Mexico, Dominican Republic, and the Bahamas. Tropical settings that collaborate with the local environment and feature choice amenities complemented by onsite entertainment allow the brand and its multilingual staff to create unique and memorable experiences for guests. Furthermore, Viva Resorts by Wyndham strives to protect local natural habitats, surrounding environments and cultures through green programs at each resort. Viva Resorts by Wyndham has more than 36 years of experience developing, managing and marketing hotels in the Caribbean. Its portfolio includes Club Viva for Members Only. For more information, visit www.vivaresortsbywyndham.com