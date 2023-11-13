The US Oncology Network Extends Its Reach into Tennessee with The Addition of Nashville Oncology Associates

THE WOODLANDS, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The US Oncology Network (The Network), the largest organization of its kind dedicated to advancing local cancer care and better patient outcomes, announced today that Nashville Oncology Associates (NOA) has joined The Network, effective October 1st.

“We are eager to have Nashville Oncology Associates join us on our mission to increase access to convenient, high-quality cancer care in the Nashville region,” said Jason Hammonds, president, The US Oncology Network. “As we welcome these highly skilled cancer specialists into The Network, we extend our reach of comprehensive community-based services into Tennessee for the first time. Our goal is that our support and resources will help enhance the high-quality care NOA provides to patients in the community.”

Nashville Oncology Associates provides comprehensive cancer treatment services and advanced technological options to patients from providers with extensive clinical expertise. The practice treats blood cancers and disorders, as well as bone, breast, lung, reproductive, skin, gastrointestinal, colorectal, and urinary tract cancers, nurturing an atmosphere of trust and compassion. The practice offers care from an advanced practice provider and two physicians, Karl M. Rogers, M.D., practice president and medical oncologist, and Carl R. Willis, M.D., medical oncologist.

“Joining The Network will provide access to a wealth of operational and clinical resources that will help us continue to deliver superior care while empowering us to remain independent in today’s challenging environment,” said Dr. Rogers.

The US Oncology Network continues to grow and be the source of best practices in the application of value-based, high-quality care. More than 2,400 providers in The Network treat over 1.4 million patients annually at approximately 600 sites of care in 30 states. This growing footprint greatly enhances the member practices’ ability to remain independent while increasing access to advanced cancer care in local and rural communities.

