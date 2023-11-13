JetCool’s SmartPlate System Enables Cooling Efficiency and Reduced Power for Sabey Data Centers

LITTLETON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JetCool Technologies Inc. (JetCool), an innovator in advanced liquid cooling solutions, and Sabey Data Centers, a premier colocation data center provider, today published results from their ongoing collaboration, first launched in September 2023.

The documented deployment reveals how the state-of-the-art SmartPlate™ System, with its innovative approach to direct-to-chip liquid cooling, has significantly improved thermal management and reduced energy consumption in existing data center setups. This partnership signifies dedication to exploring breakthroughs in advanced cooling solutions for high-density chips, setting a precedent for sustainable and efficient data center operation.

Notable early findings from JetCool and Sabey’s partnership include:

The SmartPlate System realized a 13.5% reduction in power consumption compared to traditional air-cooled servers. Thermal Management: The system achieved a 32% decrease in CPU to inlet temperature differential, leading to lower cooling energy usage.

“As the data center industry transitions to liquid cooling, JetCool’s SmartPlate System will help Sabey to bridge the gap,” says Sasser. “With investments in AI and HPC, more companies are looking for colocation facilities that can support high-density IT deployments. The SmartPlate System is a practical and cost-effective solution that allows Sabey’s customers to deploy higher density servers without the expenses related to a full liquid cooling application, especially in existing air-cooled facilities. As we continue to lead the way in introducing efficient data center solutions, I believe the SmartPlate System will be a great option for us.”

"Our collaboration with Sabey Data Centers highlights the real-world advantages and scalability of our cooling solutions in a demanding data center environment," stated Bernie Malouin, CEO of JetCool. "It's about providing a scalable, sustainable solution that meets the growing demand for more powerful and efficient data center operations. By delivering enhanced cooling efficiency without the need for extensive infrastructure overhauls, JetCool and Sabey are setting new benchmarks for the industry."

These published results are just the beginning, as our partnership continues to foster ongoing collaborations for further advancements in efficiency for data center technology.

For more details on the efficiency gains and cooling performance delivered by the SmartPlate System, read the full case study at jetcool.com/sabey.

About Sabey Data Centers

With a portfolio of more than four million square feet of mission-critical space, Sabey Data Centers is one of the largest privately-owned multi-tenant data center owners/developers/operators in the United States. Sabey specializes in scalable, custom-built data center solutions recognized for their efficiency, low total cost of ownership, operational maturity, and sustained uptime. Sabey provides sustainable data center services to many of the world’s top financial, technology, and healthcare companies. The company is a joint venture between Sabey Corporation and National Real Estate Advisors, LLC, acting as the investment manager on behalf of its institutional clients.

About JetCool

JetCool is catalyzing breakthroughs in thermal management for compute-intensive applications. The company’s liquid cooling solutions provide the essential foundation for semiconductor manufacturers, hyperscalers, and their partners to advance innovations in high-performance computing. Deployed by several major chipmakers and OEMs, JetCool’s state-of-the-art liquid cooling solutions ensure sustained advancements in device efficiency, performance, reliability, and sustainability. With over $20 million USD in investments from renowned entities in tech, semiconductor, and venture sectors such as Bosch and DuPont, JetCool continues to uphold its commitment to a forward-thinking mission.