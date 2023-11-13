Delivering Good Announces $100,000 Donation from American Eagle and Aerie in Recognition of World Kindness Day

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Delivering Good announced today, on World Kindness Day, that it has been named the exclusive charity partner of American Eagle (AE) and Aerie for the holiday season. The brands will donate $100,000 in total to Delivering Good through $50,000 from AE and a $50,000 grant from the Aerie Real Foundation to support children, adults and families impacted by tragedy and hardship. AE will also collect customer donations for Delivering Good in-store and online through December 24.

“AEO is honored to extend our long-standing partnership with Delivering Good this holiday season and continue supporting the important work of making the world a more positive place,” said Jennifer Foyle, President – Executive Creative Director, AE and Aerie. “There is no greater gift than to see how AE and Aerie bring confidence and a smile to those in need, and we are proud to be a part of Delivering Good’s commitment to empower and offer hope to at-risk youth and families.”

In addition, Aerie recently donated 100,000 new bras to Delivering Good’s “1 Million Bras” campaign, which aims to bring the retail industry together to uplift women and girls across the U.S. who are affected by homelessness, domestic violence, poverty and other challenges. The Aerie Real Foundation also marks its one-year anniversary with the $50,000 grant to Delivering Good—surpassing more than $1 million in giving to more than 60 organizations since its launch in fall 2022. AEO, along with its brands and customers, has donated more than $1.1 million to Delivering Good, in addition to dozens of pallets of new merchandise since 2019.

“Delivering Good is grateful for the ongoing support of AEO and its brands and honored to be chosen as their exclusive charity partner this holiday season,” said Matthew Fasciano, Delivering Good’s President and CEO. “On World Kindness Day, we’re especially mindful of the importance of our mission and thankful for the generosity of our donors and partners. The donation from AE and grant from the Aerie Real Foundation will enable us to continue to make a meaningful, tangible difference in the lives of families and individuals impacted by poverty and tragedy.”

About Delivering Good

Delivering Good is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides people impacted by poverty and tragedy with new merchandise donated by retailers and manufacturers. Since 1985, Delivering Good has distributed more than $3 billion of new clothing, home goods, toys, furniture, books, and other consumer products through its network of more than 800 community partners, offering hope, dignity, and self-esteem to at-risk children, families, and individuals. By uniting retailers, manufacturers, foundations, and individuals, Delivering Good strives to help create a more equitable world where children, adults, and families facing economic, medical, social, and environmental challenges have useful items needed to overcome adversity and achieve their full potential. For more information about Delivering Good, please visit Delivering-Good.org or follow @DeliveringGood on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) is a leading global specialty retailer offering high-quality, on-trend clothing, accessories and personal care products at affordable prices under its American Eagle® and Aerie® brands. Our purpose is to show the world that there’s REAL power in the optimism of youth. The company operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong and Japan, and ships to approximately 80 countries worldwide through its websites. American Eagle and Aerie merchandise also is available at more than 260 international locations operated by licensees in approximately 30 countries. To learn more about AEO and the company’s commitment to Planet, People and Practices, please visit www.aeo-inc.com.

About Aerie

Aerie is a lifestyle brand that offers the comﬁest intimates, apparel, swim, and accessories made to wear in and out. Aerie’s sub-brand, OFFLINE by Aerie, offers activewear made for REAL life movement. #AerieREAL inspires all people to love their real selves and celebrates its community by advocating for power, positivity, and no retouching. In October of 2022, AEO and Aerie launched the Aerie Real Foundation to build confidence in women, foster an inclusive community and protect the planet to make the world a better place for all. Let the Real You Shine®. Visit www.aerie.com to learn more.

About AE

Since 1977, American Eagle has offered an assortment of specialty apparel and accessories for everyone that enables self-expression and empowers our customers to celebrate their individuality. The brand has broadened its leadership in jeans by producing innovative fabric with options for all styles and fits for all at a value. We aren’t just passionate about making great clothing, we’re passionate about making real connections with the people who wear them. Visit www.ae.com to find your perfect pair of #AEJeans.