Cadence and Autodesk Collaborate on Smart Product Design

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced a collaboration with Autodesk to provide solutions that accelerate intelligent system design leveraging Autodesk Fusion and Cadence® PCB solutions. This new integration offers customers seamless collaboration between electronic and mechanical engineering to accelerate the development of smart products through efficient co-design.

Electrical and mechanical engineers face increased pressure to produce products with fewer revisions, making efficient collaboration key to delivering smart products to market on time. Current manual design data methods require users to exchange files that can differ from design intent, resulting in errors, unnecessary re-work and costly delays.

To address these challenges, the companies have integrated Autodesk Fusion with Cadence’s Allegro® X and OrCAD® X platforms into a solution that enables seamless bi-directional communication between PCB designers and mechanical engineers. The platform integration enables companies to take full advantage of cloud-based mechanical design and generative AI/ML PCB design, while fully leveraging multiphysics analysis for power, thermal, electromagnetics and more.

“The electronics industry is being disrupted on multiple fronts including supply chain challenges and rapidly accelerating product complexity,” said Tom Beckley, senior vice president, Cadence. “Our partnership with Autodesk provides access to leading-edge technology for electronic design integrated with Autodesk’s leading cloud-enabled, connected mechanical CAD solutions.”

“Our partnership with Cadence powers a seamless collaboration between mechanical and electronics design, putting customers at the center,” said Jeff Kinder, executive vice president, Autodesk. “Manufacturers need to bring more complex products to the market faster – all while juggling distributed teams, supply chain disruptions, and costs. This integration further extends Autodesk’s vision to connect end-to-end design and make processes in manufacturing.”

The AI-based Allegro X and OrCAD X platforms support Cadence’s Intelligent System Design™ strategy, which enables customers to accelerate system innovation. Customers can learn more about the joint Autodesk and Cadence solution by visiting http://www.cadence.com/go/AutodeskCadence.

About Cadence

Cadence is a pivotal leader in electronic systems design, building upon more than 30 years of computational software expertise. The company applies its underlying Intelligent System Design strategy to deliver software, hardware and IP that turn design concepts into reality. Cadence customers are the world’s most innovative companies, delivering extraordinary electronic products from chips to boards to complete systems for the most dynamic market applications, including hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, mobile, aerospace, consumer, industrial and healthcare. For nine years in a row, Fortune magazine has named Cadence one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at cadence.com.

© 2023 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Cadence, the Cadence logo and the other Cadence marks found at www.cadence.com/go/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Category: Featured