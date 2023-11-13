TEOAYEAH Announces Up to 44% Off the Entire Line of Children's Electric Vehicles During Amazon's Black Friday & Cyber Monday（11/17-11/27）

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The annual frenzied shopping season and Christmas are just around the corner, as a brand dedicated to providing children with safe and high-performance childhood partners, Teoayeah has prepared the safest and most secure simulated electric toy cars with a variety of models and features for the most realistic driving experience for little ones across the country, meanwhile, in order to give back to the support of our customers and to welcome the patronage of our new friends, during the Amazon's Black Friday & Cyber Monday (Nov 17th-Nov 27th), Teoayeah not only launches two new products, six-wheeler (44% off) and Harley Jeep (44% off), but also prepares amazing discounts of up to 30% for the whole series of children's electric vehicles in the flagship store, including off-road vehicles, licensed vehicles, beach cars and tractor series, with different styles and multiple color schemes, you will surely be able to meet the different preferences of your babies at the best price.

Licensed Mercedes -Benz G63 Ride on Car (20% Off)

The Mercedes-Benz G63 is an officially licensed children's station wagon modeled after the stylish exterior of the high-end Mercedes-Benz G63. Equipped with a 12V rechargeable battery and two powerful motors, it is capable of traveling at speeds of 1.9 to 3.1mph for approximately 40-60 minutes, allowing your child to experience the fun of a long drive. Like the real car, it comes with seat belts, lights and a music player. In addition to built-in music, the Mercedes-Benz electric car supports USB or wireless media Bluetooth connection to your phone to play your baby's favorite songs or stories. Meanwhile, the remote control is included so that parents can get involved to ensure their children's safety even more, and of course, babies can choose to drive independently on their own to enjoy the real driving experience. Unlike other toy cars, our car starts slowly and comfortably, avoiding injuries caused by sudden acceleration. There’s no better time than now to grab one! (Black, White, Red)

Licensed Land Rover Electric car (20% Off)

This Land Rover electric car, upgraded from traditional sealed lead-acid batteries to high-quality lithium batteries with long life, long playtime and slow power loss when not in use, can shorten the charging time from 8 hours (market average) to 3 hours, which quickly soothes the children's anxious waiting mood. Similarly, the Land Rover Kids Ride has two modes of remote control for parents and manual driving for children, and the center console supports wireless connection with cell phones to play favorite music or stories for children. Meanwhile, this car is available in four colors (white, pink, black and red), you can always find the one your child likes.

2-in-1 Detachable Ride on Tractor (24% Off)

This tractor offers two ways to play, with little gardeners having the option of using the trailer to transport toys, dolls, flowers and more, or removing the tractor for free riding. Parental control mode and manual control mode are also available, as well as the ability to play children's favorite songs or stories at an adjustable volume via Bluetooth and USB while driving. During the Black Friday & Cyber Monday, parents can seize the opportunity to buy this product at a low price and accompany their children to spend a happy childhood. (Red, Green, Blue)

4WD Off-Road Electric car (20% Off)

The Off-road offers a high capacity of 7AH battery with four independent 25W motors, four-wheel drive, and a range of up to 40-50 minutes. It also features parental control mode and manual control mode, with parental control adjusting the speed up to 3 levels and a range of up to 100 feet (speed adjustment is only available for parental control). In addition to the built-in music and TF card, you can also play music through wireless, AUX, and USB connections for audio devices. (Black, White, Pink, Red)

25W Toddlers Ride-on ATV (20% Off)

Equipped with wireless, USB ports and built-in soft music and volume control buttons, this ATV offers a 6V 4.5Ah rechargeable battery and wall charger that gives babies 40 minutes of ride time on a full charge. Little drivers simply turn on the power, press the drive button on the handle, and the cart moves along at a safe, constant speed of 2 miles per hour. In addition, this adorable mini 4-wheel ATV comes with a sheet of DIY stickers, including letters and numbers, so kids can design their own ATV and inspire creativity. (Black, Red, Pink)

About Teoayeah

Teoayeah is a young, energetic brand dedicated to providing children with safe and high-performance riding gifts, each toy car is equipped with specialized safety facilities to meet the riding needs of children of different ages, accompanying and caring for baby's healthy growth! In a very short span of time, Teoayeah has earned extremely high praise from enthusiasts, social media influencers, digital media and consumers. Adhering to the motto of “LOVE, FOLLOW, SHARE”, Teoayeah brings the best playmates to accompany childhood to the most adorable audience, providing a wide range of quality gift options for parents, and each gift of love can span happy childhood and leave indelible and precious memories in the hearts of parents and children.

To learn more about Teoayeah and to get in touch, please visit www.Teoayeah.com.