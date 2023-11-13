Latham Group, Inc. Appoints AdvisIRy Partners as its Investor Relations and Communications Firm

LATHAM, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Latham Group, Inc. (“Latham” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: SWIM), the largest designer, manufacturer, and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia and New Zealand, today announced it has appointed AdvisIRy Partners as its new investor relations and communications firm.

President and Chief Executive Officer, Scott Rajeski, commented, “Latham Group is a market leader in fiberglass pools, which are cost effective, easy to install, and more eco-friendly than concrete pools. As we move forward with several key initiatives to capture greater share of our addressable market, we are pleased to bring AdvisIRy Partners on board to help us communicate our investment story and build our investor brand.”

AdvisIRy Partners was established as the successor to one of the largest investor relations firms in the U.S., Morgen-Walke Associates. With many years of sell-side, buy-side, and investor relations experience, the firm is unique in its commitment to senior level account management. The team representing Latham will be co-led by founding partner Lynn Morgen, Eric Prouty, partner, and Vicky Nakhla, Senior Director, who are very pleased to be working with Latham’s executive leadership on investor relations strategies, messaging and outreach.

About Latham Group, Inc.

Latham Group, Inc., headquartered in Latham, NY, is the largest designer, manufacturer, and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. Latham has a coast-to-coast operations platform consisting of approximately 2,000 employees across over 30 locations.

About AdvisIRy Partners

Headquartered in New York City, AdvisIRy Partners is an investor relations and corporate communications firm that was purpose-built to deliver tangible results for its corporate clients. The Firm brings together sell-side, buy-side and investor relations experience to provide senior level advisory work and implements customized programs for a growing roster of domestic and international clients. For further information on the firm’s approach, services and leadership team, please visit the AdvisIRy Partners website at www.advisiry.com.