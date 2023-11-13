MedinCell Applauds Teva and Royalty Pharma Collaboration to Further Accelerate Olanzapine LAI Program (Codename: mdc-TJK or TEV-‘749)

MONTPELLIER, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Richard Francis, President and CEO of Teva said: “Since launching Teva’s Pivot to Growth strategy in May 2023, we have been working on novel and expedited ways to both continue to invest in our robust innovative pipeline while supporting the growth of our in-line businesses. We are excited to collaborate with Royalty Pharma, a major funder of innovation with a strong track record, experience, and reputation. This funding agreement enables us to continue to accelerate the development of olanzapine LAI, a critical program for us, without impacting resources dedicated to our innovative and generic medicines.”

Pablo Legorreta, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Royalty Pharma said: "We are delighted to partner with Teva, to realize the potential of olanzapine LAI and support them as their innovative pipeline continues to come to fruition. Long-acting injectable antipsychotics improve compliance and can help prevent hospitalizations. Teva’s olanzapine LAI could be an important new treatment option for patients with schizophrenia.”

About MedinCell

MedinCell is a clinical- and commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing long-acting injectable drugs in many therapeutic areas. Our innovative treatments aim to guarantee compliance with medical prescriptions, to improve the effectiveness and accessibility of medicines, and to reduce their environmental footprint. They combine already known and used active ingredients with our proprietary BEPO® technology which controls the delivery of a drug at a therapeutic level for several days, weeks or months from the subcutaneous or local injection of a simple deposit of a few millimeters, entirely bioresorbable. The first treatment based on BEPO technology, intended for the treatment of schizophrenia, was approved by the FDA in April 2023, and is now distributed in the United States by Teva under the name UZEDY™ (BEPO technology is licensed to Teva under the name SteadyTeq™).

We collaborate with leading pharmaceutical companies and foundations to improve global health through new treatment options. Based in Montpellier, MedinCell currently employs more than 140 people representing more than 25 different nationalities.

UZEDY™ and SteadyTeq™ are trademarks of Teva Pharmaceuticals

