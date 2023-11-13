CyberLink and Intel Work Together to Lead the Gen-AI Era, Enhancing the AI ​​Content Creation Experience, and Embracing the New Wave of AI PCs

CyberLink Chairman and CEO Jau Huang at Intel Innovation Taipei sharing how Intel's upcoming AI PC is expected to benefit content creators by popularizing generative AI creativity from cloud computing to personal computers, to not only reduce the cost of AI computing but, simultaneously eliminate users' privacy concerns, fostering an entirely new AI content creation experience where it’s even easier to unleash creativity with generative AI. (Photo: Business Wire)

CyberLink Chairman and CEO Jau Huang at Intel Innovation Taipei sharing how Intel's upcoming AI PC is expected to benefit content creators by popularizing generative AI creativity from cloud computing to personal computers, to not only reduce the cost of AI computing but, simultaneously eliminate users' privacy concerns, fostering an entirely new AI content creation experience where it’s even easier to unleash creativity with generative AI. (Photo: Business Wire)

TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CyberLink (5203.TW), a leader in digital creative editing software and artificial intelligence (AI), attended the Intel Innovation Taipei 2023. As a long-standing Intel independent software vendor (ISV) partner, CyberLink demonstrated how its latest generative AI technology is used for easily creating amazing photo and video content with tools such as: AI Business Outfits, AI Product Background, and AI Video to Anime. During the forum, CyberLink Chairman and CEO Jau Huang shared how Intel's upcoming AI PC is expected to benefit content creators by popularizing generative AI creativity from cloud computing to personal computers, to not only reduce the cost of AI computing but, simultaneously eliminate users' privacy concerns, fostering an entirely new AI content creation experience where it’s even easier to unleash creativity with generative AI.

The Intel Innovation Taipei was kicked off by Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger. The event highlighted four major themes: artificial intelligence, edge to cloud, next-generation systems and platforms, and advance technologies, as well as the latest results of cooperation with Taiwan ecosystem partners, including the latest AI PCs, etc.

Sam Gao, Intel Vice President, and General Manager of the Client Platform Solutions Group, delivered a speech with the theme of "Winning in the AI PC Era with Intel Client Platform." During his keynote, he further explained Intel's AI PC acceleration program to accelerate the development of AI PC.

Invited to present and share the use cases of AI PC during Sam Gao’s session, CyberLink Chairman and CEO Jau Huang said, "CyberLink has been Intel's long-standing software partner for many years and is honored to be one of the first independent software vendors to participate in Intel's AI PC acceleration program. Through the integration of software and hardware, we can achieve the best AI performance in hardware while continuing to explore new possibilities for innovative applications of AI technology. With Intel AI PC, we look forward to more accessible video creation and creative image editing that will bring AI to the masses."

Creative editing has never been easier as CyberLink has launched more than 10 new generative AI functions including: AI Business Outfit, AI Fashion Outfits, AI Scene, AI text to image, AI Avatar, AI Sky, AI Sound Effect Generator, and AI Anime.

The AI Business ​​Outfit feature in PhotoDirector, provides multiple clothing style options and can generate formal outfits such as suits, allowing consumers to easily transform their personal photo outfits into business attire for resumes or professional photos. Similarly, the newly launched AI Product Background function uses AI automatic generation technology to quickly create suitable background images for products to be displayed on e-commerce websites or product promotions. This functionality not only saves time but eliminates the need for a photo studio, and additional steps for post-production and retouching.

Driven by Intel’s plans to launch the Intel Core Ultra processor code-named "Meteor Lake" in December 2023 for AI PC acceleration, CyberLink will launch additional generative AI features in the fourth quarter of this year and beginning of next year, using AI technology to promote innovation in video creation and image editing software. Consumers will be able to enjoy an even better AI creation experience, as CyberLink helps to lead generative AI content creation on a new wave of AI PCs.

For more information and product details on CyberLink’s Director Suite of multimedia editing software, click here.

To learn more about Intel’s AI PC Acceleration Program, click here.

About CyberLink

Founded in 1996, CyberLink Corp. (5203.TW) is the world leader in multimedia software and AI facial recognition technology. CyberLink addresses the demands of consumer, commercial and education markets through a wide range of solutions, covering digital content creation, multimedia playback, video conferencing, live casting, mobile applications, and AI facial recognition. CyberLink has shipped several hundred million copies of its multimedia software and apps, including the award-winning PowerDirector, PhotoDirector, and PowerDVD. With years of research in the fields of artificial intelligence and facial recognition, CyberLink has developed the FaceMe® Facial Recognition Engine. Powered by deep learning algorithms, FaceMe® delivers the reliable, high-precision, and real-time facial recognition that is critical to AIoT applications such as smart retail, smart security, and surveillance, smart city, and smart home. For more information about CyberLink, please visit the official website at www.cyberlink.com