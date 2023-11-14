Blue Roc Premier Properties Secures Management Control of 248 Apartment Units in Jacksonville

LAKELAND, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blue Roc Premier Properties LLC, a leading multifamily management firm, has announced the acquisition of management control of a 248-unit apartment property in Jacksonville, Florida. This transaction marks the company’s continued expansion of multi-family properties in Jacksonville and further strengthens its presence in Florida’s thriving multifamily market.

“We are excited to expand our management portfolio with the addition of The Park at Trapani,” said Charles Faramo, VP of Acquisitions at Blue Roc Premier Properties. “This property aligns perfectly with our strategy of serving and investing in high-quality multifamily assets in well-located markets.”

This property is scheduled to undergo extensive renovations, including new granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, an upgraded IT package, and quality modern finishes. The warmth of the Blue Roc Premier brand will be reflected in exterior updates, including paint selections, new roofs, enhanced amenities, and much more.

“Our commitment to providing exceptional service and thoughtful amenities is unwavering,” said Faramo. “We are confident that these renovations will further enhance the property’s appeal to residents and contribute to its long-term success.”

With over 13,000 multi-family units under management across the Southeastern U.S., Blue Roc Premier Properties has established a reputation for excellence in the multifamily industry. The company’s principals have over 25 years of experience in the multi-family real estate business and have a proven track record of value-added and stabilized apartment properties.

“In spite of the current market conditions, we are continually seeking new multifamily opportunities in the Southeast,” said Faramo. “Our team of experienced professionals is committed to identifying properties that meet our stringent criteria.”

About Blue Roc Premier Properties

Blue Roc Premier Properties is a privately held, fully integrated management firm focusing on multifamily opportunities throughout the State of Florida and the Southeast. The company’s principals have been operating in the multi-family real estate business for over 25 years. The firm has developed a proven track record for value-added and stabilized apartment properties. The Premier Managed Portfolio is currently expanding and aggressively searching for new opportunities throughout the Southeast. For more information, visit bluerocpremier.com.