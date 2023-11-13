Nashville Mansion That’s Hosted Adele, Ed Sheeran & Steven Tyler Set for Luxury Auction®

Once asking $22.5 million, this storied Nashville property will now sell to the highest bidder at a luxury auction® on Nov 17. The Tennessee home has many Hollywood connections: it’s been leased by superstar musicians Adele and Ed Sheeran, was featured in CMT’s hit TV series Nashville, and has hosted performances by Sheryl Crow, Keith Urban, Paul Simon, Steven Tyler and others. The no-reserve auction is being managed by Platinum Luxury Auctions in concert with listing brokers French King Fine Properties and Fridrich & Clark Realty Company in Nashville. More at NashvilleLuxuryAuction.com.

The pool is a centerpiece of the home’s outdoor living areas and is flanked by a covered cabana with a fireplace lounge (not pictured). The property’s 6 private and wooded acres provide plenty of room for outdoor entertaining on a grand scale. To be sure, the estate has hosted many celeb-attended charity galas, weddings and other events. NashvilleLuxuryAuction.com. (Photo: Business Wire)

The estate’s foyer leads directly to the Great Hall, providing a regal sense of arrival and serving as an ideal entertainment and gathering space. The hall has hosted +100-plate dinners and celebrity musical performances, and was the setting for Skittles’ 2016 Super Bowl commercial featuring Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler. Learn more at NashvilleLuxuryAuction.com. (Photo: Business Wire)

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A luxury home in Nashville, TN that has hosted numerous celebrities and musicians is headed to the luxury auction® block this Friday, November 17. It originally hit the market at $22.5 million, but will now sell at an auction without reserve, meaning the highest bidder becomes the new owner of the property regardless of the high bid price. Miami-based Platinum Luxury Auctions is handling the sale in cooperation with listing agents Tim King of French King Fine Properties and Trudy Byrd of Fridrich and Clark Realty Company in Nashville.

“Many homes are promoted as ‘great for entertaining’ or ‘fit for a celebrity,’ though this property has actually proven itself in both categories,” said Trayor Lesnock, Platinum’s founder and president.

The property’s credentials support Lesnock’s sentiment. Both Adele and Ed Sheeran have leased the home while touring, and Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler filmed his 2016 Super Bowl commercial for Skittles in the great hall, a central gathering space with soaring cathedral ceilings, stone-clad archways and antique wood flooring. The property’s myriad charity and fundraising events have included performances by Sheryl Crow, Paul Simon, Keith Urban and Luke Bryan. George W. Bush and Al Gore have also been guests.

The home even had its own turn in the spotlight, serving as the residence of fictional country singer Rayna James (played by Connie Britton) in Country Music Television’s hit TV series Nashville.

The property is situated on 6 private and wooded acres in Forest Hills, an affluent community largely comprised of medium-to-large-acreage estates that are popular amongst equestrian enthusiasts. Just across the street is the 2,700-acre Percy Warner Park, which offers miles of riding trails, golf courses and greenspace.

Custom built by its previous owners, the home sits at the end of a privately gated and gently winding drive, and greets visitors with a circular courtyard and large porte-cochère. Its Georgian architecture combines a stately exterior of brick and stone with warm, spacious interiors that are elegant but comfortable. Three living levels total nearly 20,000 sf, with 6 bedrooms, 8 full and 2 half-baths.

Notable amenities include a gourmet kitchen, fitness room, gentlemen’s study, primary suite with breakfast/bar nook, wine cellar with +3,000-bottle storage and adjacent tasting area, a commercial-grade catering kitchen, billiards room, and an oversized screened patio with fireplace lounge and exposed beam ceilings. A guest apartment located above the 3-car garage offers a shared living and dining area, kitchen, one bedroom and one full bath. There is also a charming “cottage barn” with two stalls, a tack room, office and upper-level loft.

Outdoor living areas include a large pool and spa with decorative fountains and waterfalls. Just off the pool is a large cabana with another fireplace lounge. The ample greenspace surrounding the home is gently graded, making the grounds ideal for outdoor entertaining and fair-weather events.

The property is available for previews by daily appointment through November 16. Interested parties may contact Platinum’s project manager, Chase Boruff, at 800.674.2997. Photos, videos, property features and other information is available online at NashvilleLuxuryAuction.com.

About Platinum Luxury Auctions: Platinum Luxury Auctions created the luxury auction® model for multimillion-dollar real estate auctions and owns the federal trademark rights to the term(s) “luxury auction(s).” The Miami-based auction house specializes in the non-distressed sale of multimillion-dollar properties throughout the U.S. and in select international markets. Platinum’s team has closed more than $1.3 billion in luxury auction® sales to date, while consulting or advising on more than $3.4 billion in luxury property assets worldwide. PlatinumLuxuryAuctions.com.