ATSG Delivers Boeing 767-300BCF to My Freighter

WILMINGTON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATSG) announced today that its subsidiary Airborne Global Leasing has delivered a newly converted Boeing 767-300 freighter to new customer My Freighter Cargo Airlines of Tashkent, Uzbekistan under the terms of a multi-year lease.

“ Through its LeasePlus+ service model, ATSG continues to provide unparalleled capacity opportunities to global air cargo customers,” said Paul Chase, chief commercial officer of ATSG. “ This delivery to My Freighter expands that reach by building capacity in a region recognized for facilitating trade between Europe and East Asia.”

My Freighter has provided first-class charter air cargo services in Uzbekistan and Central Asia since 2019.

" We are very pleased to announce the start of our long-standing business partnership with Air Transport Services Group,” said Abdulaziz Abdurakhmanov, chief executive officer of My Freighter. “ This partnership and addition of the Boeing 767-300BCF to our fleet will allow us to enhance our capabilities and provide our customers with an even more reliable and efficient service. We are confident that this collaboration with ATSG will bring mutual benefits and contribute to the sustainable growth of both our companies.”

“ As ATSG continues to grow its LeasePlus+ model globally,” said Chase, “ not only will we offer Boeing 767 and Airbus A321 freighters, but A330 freighters also will be available in 2024, supporting e-commerce and express customers in growing regions such as central and south Asia.”

About Air Transport Services Group

ATSG is a leading provider of aircraft leasing and cargo and passenger air transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their cargo and passenger airlift requirements. ATSG, through its leasing and airline subsidiaries, is the world's largest owner and operator of converted Boeing 767 freighter aircraft. Through its principal subsidiaries, including three airlines with separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier certificates, ATSG provides aircraft leasing, air cargo lift, passenger ACMI and charter services, aircraft maintenance services and airport ground services. ATSG's subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc.; Airborne Global Solutions, Inc.; Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services, Inc., including its subsidiary, Pemco World Air Services, Inc.; Air Transport International, Inc.; Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc.; and Omni Air International, LLC. For more information, please see www.atsginc.com.