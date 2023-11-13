Generational Equity Advises Carolina Custom Security & Sound in its Sale to Rely Technology Charleston

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client, Carolina Custom Security & Sound to Rely Technology Charleston. The deal closed October 11, 2023.

Carolina Custom Security & Sound, located in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, sells and installs alarm and camera systems, custom audio and video, and smart home solutions.

Rely Technology (Rely), began in 2008 in Lexington, Kentucky, later establishing a branch in Charleston, South Carolina in 2019. Rely is focused on helping make homes more enjoyable, entertaining, and easy to use. They do this by crafting plans for home technology specific to each family, with a focus on simplicity.

Rely stands apart from its competitors because of their relationship-oriented approach. They don’t want to just sell someone a system, but rather get to know their clients and become a trusted resource that can be depended on for years to come. Rely’s mission is to help make their clients’ lives better.

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director, M&A-Technology Practice Leader, David Fergusson, Paul Fackler, a Generational Group Authorized Affiliate, with the support of Vice President, M&A, Emil Nirkis successfully closed the transaction. Senior Managing Director, Terry Stidham established the initial relationship with Carolina Custom Security & Sound.

