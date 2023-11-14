ADP and Convera Announce Strategic Collaboration Offering End-to-End Payroll and Payments Solutions

ROSELAND, N.J. & SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ADP, a leading global technology company providing human capital management (HCM) solutions, and Convera, a leading global B2B payments Fintech, today announced a collaboration to offer a comprehensive end-to-end payroll and payments solution to ADP clients.

ADP is a market leader in providing compliant payroll solutions across the globe. ADP’s in-depth knowledge of the complex regulatory landscape of payroll payments, coupled with Convera’s extensive payment capabilities, offer a best-in-class payroll/payment solution.

A market leader in streamlining B2B cross-border payments, Convera is trusted by a global customer base of over 30,000 to move money across more than 200 countries and territories and in more than 140 currencies. Convera leverages decades of industry experience and specialized solutions to meet the needs of customers of various sizes and geographies and has a proven track record in supporting the payroll industry.

The collaboration will enable ADP clients to gain efficiencies and reduce manual complexities by managing payroll and payments processes through one integrated platform. Together, ADP and Convera deliver globally accessible services that comply with complex local and international statutory and regulatory obligations and provide robust layers of security, allowing businesses to operate and grow their payroll operations with confidence.

“We’re thrilled to work with ADP to bring a world-class solution to its clients,” said Patrick Gauthier, CEO at Convera. “Companies globally are faced with dramatic changes, ranging from economic upheaval and currency fluctuations, to regulatory constraints, and workforce evolutions. As one of the largest global business payment networks, we aim to help our clients grow their business with confidence, and we look forward to this significant and strategic collaboration to serve ADP’s global client base and evolve our integrated payments ecosystem together.”

“Accurate and timely payroll payments require more than just moving funds. Many organizations don’t have the expertise or resources needed to navigate the multitude of variables for managing compliant payroll payments. ADP, collaborating with Convera, is happy to help manage this complexity for our clients,” said Frank Smits, President ADP Celergo Streamline. “By combining Convera’s payment solutions with ADP’s payroll expertise, we’re offering now a new way to manage global payroll payments with an end-to-end integrated solution, improving payroll payment accuracy, compliance and security within a simplified and automated workflow, minimizing the clients’ need to access to various banking platforms and delivering a single, simple and secure process to our clients.”

About ADP

Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits, and Payroll. Informed by data and designed for people. Learn more at ADP.com.

About Convera

Convera is a global B2B payments company, providing payments services and foreign exchange products to companies of all sizes. With expertise in managing foreign exchange and moving funds around the globe, Convera offers access to over 140 currencies and a financial network spanning more than 200 countries and territories. Providing technology-led payment solutions to 30K+ customers – from small business owners to enterprise treasurers across a range of industries. Convera’s purpose is to make moving money so easy that any company in the world can grow with confidence.

For more information, visit: www.convera.com