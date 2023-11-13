“Cortitos,” the National Film Shorts Contest for Middle School Students, Culminates with a “Hi-Five!”

BROOKLYN, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In addition to the Tú Cuentas Cine Youth Fest series which just culminated, HITN-TV is presenting another dynamic initiative in celebration of Puerto Rican Heritage Month - the national film shorts contest for middle-school students “Cortitos.” This special program invited students to write and produce a 1-minute short film or “cortito” featuring one of this year’s five Puerto Rican Heritage Month honorees and enter it into a contest.

“Cortitos” congratulates Arianna Carias, a 7th grader, of Esperanza Academy Charter Middle School in Philadelphia, for winning the Hi-Five Award for her portrayal of Billy Ocasio’s inclusive and rich contributions to Puerto Rican Heritage. Her teacher is Dwight Wilkins.

We are proud of her participation in “Cortitos,” and even prouder of her creativity and talent. Her work and writing are truly inspiring, and we hope that she will continue to create and share it with the world. Thank you, Arianna, for being a part of our community! As the recipient of the “Hi-Five Award,” Arianna will receive a beautiful, custom-designed certificate and folder from HITN (Hispanic Information Telecommunications Network), as well as a $100 gift card.

The “Cortitos” initiative serves a dual purpose, fostering creative expression while connecting different generations. By encouraging students to delve into the life stories of these remarkable Puerto Rican personalities, HITN-TV aims to deepen their understanding of these pioneers’ historical roots and the profound impact they have had on society.

“Cortitos” welcomes the participation of all middle school creators next year. Stay tuned!

Congratulations Arianna!

Click here to view Arianna’s video on 2023 Honoree Billy Ocasio!