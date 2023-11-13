USAA Joins Forces with A Place for Mom to Offer Senior Living Advisory Services to its 13 Million Members

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--USAA, the leading provider of insurance, banking, investment, and retirement solutions serving veteran families through every stage of life, and A Place for Mom (APFM), the leading trusted advisory service for senior care in North America, have announced a joint relationship to provide senior living advisory services to USAA’s 13 million members.

A Place for Mom is uniquely positioned to support the veteran community and their growing need for senior care. Their local expert advisors offer personalized guidance and recommendations on the range of senior living options available and are knowledgeable about the specific VA benefits that can help wartime veterans and their families access critical funds needed to pay for senior living. When USAA refers its members or their families to A Place for Mom, they will receive a one-time $500 gift card after they move-in to an A Place for Mom partner community.

“More than 30% of the families we help find the right senior living solution are veterans, and with our guidance, families have secured more than $8 Million annually in VA benefits,” said Larry Kutscher, CEO of A Place for Mom. “By working with USAA, we’re excited to be able to assist even more veteran families in understanding the senior living options available to them.”

According to a new nationwide study conducted by Wakefield Research on behalf of APFM and USAA, 83% of those who care for an aging veteran or spouse of a veteran don’t fully understand the monetary benefits available. And, more so, three-quarters (78%) don’t find the benefits easy to access.

“At USAA, we are committed to protecting members at every stage of life,” said Brian Harris, Vice President, Transformation and New Business Ventures at USAA. “Finding senior care for an aging loved one is one of the most important, emotionally challenging decisions, and we’re thrilled to team up with A Place for Mom to provide our members the expert guidance and support they need.”

The amount one may receive through Veteran benefits varies based on benefits and eligibility. The funds from these benefits can be used to cover costs associated with assisted living costs, memory care, and more.

About USAA

Founded in 1922 by a group of military officers, USAA is among the leading providers of insurance, banking, and investment and retirement solutions to more than 13 million members of the U.S. military, veterans who have honorably served and their families. Headquartered in San Antonio, USAA has offices in eight U.S. cities and three overseas locations and employs more than 37,000 people worldwide. Each year, the company contributes to national and local nonprofits supporting military families and communities where employees live and work. For more information about USAA, follow us on Facebook or Twitter (@USAA) or visit usaa.com.

About A Place for Mom

A Place for Mom is the leading online platform connecting families searching for senior care with a team of experienced local advisors providing insight-driven, personalized solutions. As the nation’s leading senior advisory service, A Place for Mom’s mission is to enable caregivers to make the best senior living decisions. With hundreds of senior living experts nationwide, A Place for Mom helps hundreds of thousands of families every year navigate the complexities of finding the right senior living solution for their loved ones across home care, independent living, memory care, assisted living, and more. A Place for Mom’s service is provided at no cost to families because it is paid for by the senior living communities and care providers in its network. For more information, please visit www.aplaceformom.com.