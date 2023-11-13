Dr. David Adamson, Founder and CEO, ARC Fertility Expands Upon the Importance of Family-Forming Benefits for Employer-Sponsored Health Plans in New Book ‘Benefits Revolution’

CUPERTINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ARC Fertility, a highly experienced national provider of innovative fertility and family-forming benefits for self-insured employers and their employees, announces David Adamson, MD, founder and CEO, ARC Fertility, as a co-author in the new book Benefits Revolution: The Next Generation of Employer-Sponsored Healthcare. Dr. Adamson outlines why employers should implement family-forming benefits into employee health plans, providing actionable steps benefits advisors can take to deliver better, more cost-effective outcomes for clients and patients.

“Most traditional corporate benefits have become irrelevant to today’s workforce, but family-forming benefits like fertility care and infertility treatments can improve employee satisfaction, enhance work performance and save employers money in the long run,” says Dr. Adamson. “Empowering families with innovative, inclusive fertility benefits can transform workplaces, enhance lives and boost productivity,”

As a reproductive endocrinologist and surgeon with clinical professorships at Stanford University and the University of California San Francisco, Dr. Adamson is a leading voice in reproductive healthcare. In addition to his work at ARC Fertility, he is also Chair of the non-governmental organization (NGO) with the World Health Organization (WHO) that publishes global assisted reproductive technology (ART) results annually. Previously, Dr. Adamson was president of numerous professional organizations, including the American Society for Reproductive Medicine and the Society for Assisted Reproductive Technology.

In his Benefits Revolution chapter, Dr. Adamson leverages his in-depth expertise to explain how employers can overcome the challenges to deliver these types of important family-building benefits, bringing meaning to their employees and concurrently addressing diversity, equity, inclusion, belonging goals and social determinants of health.

Benefits Revolution: The Next Generation of Employer-Sponsored Healthcare is now available on Amazon. To learn more about Dr. Adamson's family-forming benefits mission, please visit www.arcfertility.com.

About ARC® Fertility

ARC® Fertility was founded in 1997 from its founder’s passion to increase access to affordable, high-quality reproductive care for everyone. We are accomplishing our mission through our national network of top-tier fertility clinics and with the help of brokers and employers. ARC physicians deliver high-value fertility and family-forming employer benefits through evidence-based treatment packages and financing directly to patients. ARC Fertility has helped tens of thousands of people create the family of their dreams. https://www.arcfertility.com/