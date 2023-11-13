Get It Now! Opens Store in Rhinelander, Wisconsin

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Upbound Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "Upbound") (NASDAQ: UPBD), a leading provider of technology-driven, flexible leasing solutions for consumers, announced the opening of a new Get It Now! store in Rhinelander, Wisconsin. Get It Now! Store Manager Daniel Myhre and his sales team are pleased to offer the residents of Rhinelander a flexible retail installment sales option when it comes to acquiring access to high-quality furniture, appliances, electronics and computers.

The new Get It Now! store is located at 315 S. Courtney St., Unit B, in Rhinelander, Wisconsin. To welcome Get It Now! to its new neighborhood, members of the Rhinelander community are invited to attend a grand opening celebration on Saturday, Nov. 18, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. CST. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will also take place at approximately 2 p.m. CST, and the public will have the opportunity to shop the store’s merchandise.

In conjunction with the grand opening ceremony, Get It Now! will be giving away a 55-inch Samsung Crystal UHD 4K TV. To enter, simply visit the store during the grand opening. No purchase is necessary.

As a part of Get It Now!’s mission to give back to those in need, the new store will contribute $2,000 to the Rhinelander Area Food Pantry, a nonprofit whose mission is to achieve food security for everyone through collaboration, cooperation, advocacy, resource sharing and increased public awareness.

Get It Now!, part of the Upbound Group, Inc. family, operates 31 locations in the state of Wisconsin. The Rhinelander location will be open from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Saturday and closed on Sunday.

About Upbound Group, Inc.

Upbound Group, Inc., (NASDAQ: UPBD) is an omni-channel platform company committed to elevating financial opportunity for all through innovative, inclusive and technology-driven financial solutions that address the evolving needs and aspirations of consumers. The company's customer-facing operating units include industry-leading brands such as Rent-A-Center® and Acima® that facilitate consumer transactions across a wide range of store-based and digital retail channels, including over 2,400 company-branded retail units across the United States, Mexico and Puerto Rico. Upbound Group, Inc., is headquartered in Plano, Texas. For additional information about the Company, please visit our website at Upbound.com.