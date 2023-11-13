Insight, Cisco Hold $75,000 Security Makeover Contest

CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), a global solutions integrator helping organizations accelerate their digital journey, has partnered with Cisco on a national $75,000 Security Makeover Contest that will award three companies each with $25,000 worth of cybersecurity upgrades. The deadline to enter is Dec. 31, and the winners will be named in early January.

“Most organizations struggle to keep up with constantly evolving threats, changes in infrastructure and cybersecurity requirements,” said Jeremy Nelson, director of security and advisory services, Insight. “Insight's Security Makeover Contest aims to equip businesses with the right level of protection based on their environment, budget and acceptable risk level. We rely on Cisco’s advanced tools for some of our most preferred measures of defense.”

Winners will be provisioned with Cisco Duo and Cisco Umbrella licenses. Cisco Umbrella provides the first line of defense to protect enterprises against potential network threats. Cisco Duo multi-factor authentication fortifies data against unauthorized access attempts from any device or location.

Insight assists clients in cybersecurity planning to minimize risk, ensure compliance and simplify processes. Comprehensive services span governance, cloud security, testing and assessment, and security controls from edge to cloud to on-premises.

For over 20 years, Insight and Cisco have partnered to deliver innovation in the areas most critical to running a digital business. Insight, a top-four Cisco partner and the 2023 Americas IoT/Industry Partner of the Year, is a Cisco Gold Certified Partner with Cisco Master Specializations in security, networking, collaboration, data center and hybrid cloud, and service provider technology.

To apply for the Security Makeover Contest, go to insight.securebycisco.com. For more information about Insight, visit www.insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT.

About Insight

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a global Fortune 500 Solutions Integrator helping accelerate transformation by unlocking the power of people and technology. We architect, build and manage solutions for complex IT environments. Our digital transformation services include deep expertise in cloud, data, AI, cybersecurity and intelligent edge, augmented by longstanding relationships with 6,000+ technology partners. By quickly and effectively delivering best-fit solutions, we help our clients simplify modern business processes to improve customer and work experiences, business intelligence, efficiency and growth. We’re rated as a Great Place to Work, a Forbes Best Employer for Diversity and a Forbes World’s Top Female-Friendly Company. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT-M