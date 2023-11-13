BNSF, GMXT and J.B. Hunt Collaborate to Launch New Intermodal Service Through Eagle Pass Gateway to and From Mexico

This map shows the network of the new joint intermodal service between key markets in Northern and Central Mexico, through the Eagle Pass, Texas border gateway, with BNSF, J.B. Hunt and GMXT. (Photo: BNSF)

Scheduled to begin Jan. 1, 2024, a new intermodal service between BNSF, J.B. Hunt and GMXT will be one day faster than the existing service from Monterrey to Chicago. (Photo: BNSF)

Scheduled to begin Jan. 1, 2024, a new intermodal service between BNSF, J.B. Hunt and GMXT will be one day faster than the existing service from Monterrey to Chicago. (Photo: BNSF)

FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BNSF Railway (BNSF), North America’s largest intermodal rail, GMXT (BMV: GMXT), the largest rail provider in Mexico, and J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT), one of the largest supply chain solutions providers in North America, announced their new intermodal service between Monterrey, Silao-Bajio and Pantaco-Mexico City regions, key markets in Northern and Central Mexico, through the Eagle Pass, Texas border gateway.

This new intermodal service, scheduled to begin January 1, 2024, will be one day faster than the existing service from Monterrey to Chicago. It offers customers a reliable and more sustainable transportation option to move goods seamlessly across the border to and from Mexico with coast-to-coast access in the U.S.

“Our organizations are committed to growth in Mexico and this joint service offering is a direct reflection of that commitment,” said Katie Farmer, BNSF president and CEO. “By utilizing the capacity and expertise of the largest intermodal railroad in the U.S., the largest railroad in Mexico, and the largest domestic intermodal carrier, this product will seamlessly connect the North American intermodal network.”

Trains carrying intermodal containers will interchange at Eagle Pass, Texas, to and from GMXT, which will operate the trains between the border crossing and Monterrey, Silao-Bajio and Pantaco-Mexico City six days a week. There will also be an alternative option over the El Paso, Texas border gateway. This new intermodal service offers new opportunities for customers to grow in the expanding Mexico markets.

“This new service offering will provide resilient, cross-border solutions that give our customers optionality to support their growing supply chain needs in Mexico," said John Roberts, CEO of J.B. Hunt. "The cost savings and sustainability benefits of intermodal service are proven, and we're proud to collaborate with our rail providers BNSF and GMXT to bring this robust service offering to reality."

J.B. Hunt owns and operates the largest intermodal fleet in North America, with more than 117,000 containers and nearly 7,000 trucks.

“GMXT is ready to support the freight demand growth that nearshoring presents with North America by providing flexible and top-notch rail services to our customers,” said Fernando López, GMXT CEO. “Eagle Pass is a strategic gateway, and we are committed to connecting México and the U.S. through smart and secure borders while helping our countries facilitate the trade.”

Service advantages:

Market Reach: Unparalleled coast-to-coast market access through J.B. Hunt’s North American reach

Unparalleled coast-to-coast market access through J.B. Hunt’s North American reach Dedicated Support: Dedicated BNSF customer support team to track shipments from in-gate to out-gate to and from Mexico and the U.S. 24/7

Dedicated BNSF customer support team to track shipments from in-gate to out-gate to and from Mexico and the U.S. 24/7 Ease: Southbound shipments are moved in-bond (which means shipment documentation is handled at the final destination) to minimize Mexico Customs clearance delays. Once the shipments arrive at the destination ramp, customers can clear their cargo with the customs broker of their choice through Mexico Customs. Northbound shipments are pre-cleared with U.S. Customs by a customs broker of the customer’s choice.

BNSF, GMXT, and J.B. Hunt have made significant investments to ensure the competitiveness, reliability and operating success of their intermodal networks. These investments will benefit all customers and ensure long-term ability to handle future growth including through this new service offering.

About BNSF Railway

BNSF Railway is one of North America’s leading freight transportation companies. BNSF operates approximately 32,500 route miles of track in 28 states and three Canadian provinces. BNSF is one of the top transporters of consumer goods, grain and agricultural products, low-sulfur coal, and industrial goods such as petroleum, chemicals, housing materials, food, and beverages. BNSF’s shipments help feed, clothe, supply, and power American homes and businesses every day. BNSF and its employees have developed one of the most technologically advanced, and efficient railroads in the industry. We work continuously to improve the value of the safety, service, energy, and environmental benefits we provide to our customers and the communities we serve. You can learn more about BNSF at www.BNSF.com.

About GMXT

GMXT (BMV: GMXT) is the leading ground transportation company in Mexico with the best coverage and connectivity. GMXT covers 24 states of Mexico, almost 90% of the country's GDP, and a significant presence in Florida and Texas. GMXT’s network has an unrivaled seamless integration with the rest of North America through 6 interchange points along the US-Mexico border. More information about GMXT is available at https://gmxt.mx/

About J.B. Hunt

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. is on a mission to create the most efficient transportation network in North America. The company’s industry-leading solutions and mode-neutral approach generate value for customers by eliminating waste, reducing costs and enhancing supply chain visibility. Powered by one of the largest company-owned fleets in the country with more than 163,000 pieces of trailing equipment and nearly one million accessible trucks through its J.B. Hunt 360°® digital freight marketplace, J.B. Hunt can meet the unique shipping needs of any business, from first mile to final delivery, and every shipment in-between. Through disciplined investments in its people, technology and capacity, J.B. Hunt is delivering exceptional value and service that enable long-term growth for the company and its stakeholders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. is a Fortune 500 company, an S&P 500 company and a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average. Its stock trades on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol JBHT. J.B. Hunt Transport Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of JBHT. The company’s services include intermodal, dedicated, refrigerated, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, single source, last mile, transload and more. For more information, visit www.jbhunt.com.