Expanding the Reach of Care for Cancer and Other Disease States: BAMF Health and GE HealthCare collaborate to enable sustainable and scalable solutions for growth in Theranostics

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As demand for Theranostic care increases, GE HealthCare and BAMF Health are excited to announce a collaboration aimed at enabling BAMF Health to scale turnkey offerings inclusive of leading GE HealthCare technologies and services. The goal of the collaboration is to ensure an agile go-to-market approach to enhance the adoption of Theranostics solutions in the U.S. The arrangement supports a shared interest in better patient outcomes made possible through advanced diagnostics and radiotherapeutics.

Theranostics in molecular imaging uses both imaging technology and targeted therapies to identify and treat diseases such as cancer as well monitor response to treatment; the term originates from the way this form of personalized medicine is practiced – the combination of therapy and diagnostics.

“The targeted nature of Theranostics has begun showing crucial improvements in personalized care for patients battling complex cancers and we see vast opportunities for additional care areas such as Alzheimer's disease,” Said BAMF Health founder and CEO, Dr. Anthony Chang. “This new way of working together with GE HealthCare will allow us to drive innovation in this fast-moving space.”

Connecting all phases of the Theranostics care pathway, from drug development through disease diagnosis and treatment monitoring, with scalable solutions, connectivity, and advanced imaging technologies, is critical to helping clinicians and health systems bring Theranostics treatments to more patients. The collaboration between GE HealthCare and BAMF Health will leverage both partners’ deep understanding of the complexities of delivering Theranostic care to establish a framework to support the scalable infrastructure and clinical solutions for expanded adoption of precision care.

“GE HealthCare’s holistic approach to Theranostics brings together critical teams, data and decision-making needed to deliver precise, personalized care for patients,” shares Catherine Estrampes, president and CEO, GE HealthCare in U.S. and Canada. “Together with BAMF Health we are thrilled to draw upon our shared expertise to advance the adoption and integration of Theranostics care.”

As the only healthcare industry partner with solutions spanning from cyclotrons, chemistry synthesis, pharmaceutical diagnostics, PET/CT, PET/MR, SPECT/CT, and advanced oncology and digital solutions, GE HealthCare is uniquely positioned to cover the full breadth of the patient care journey. BAMF Health is similarly positioned to advance the practice of Theranostics by utilizing their expertise to partner with health systems across the country to scale molecular imaging and Theranostics, making this new treatment affordable to patients and accessible to clinicians.

About BAMF Health

BAMF Health has created the world’s first vertically integrated platform for Intelligence Based Precision Medicine through AI-enabled Molecular Imaging and Theranostics. Our approach focuses on intelligence-based treatment. Our state-of-the-art platform allows us to see what we treat - and treat what we see. We help patients spend less time in the hospital, feel better faster, and simply get back to living their life.

To learn more about Theranostics at BAMF Health, visit www.bamfhealth.com

About GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

GE HealthCare is a leading global medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions innovator, dedicated to providing integrated solutions, services, and data analytics to make hospitals more efficient, clinicians more effective, therapies more precise, and patients healthier and happier. Serving patients and providers for more than 100 years, GE HealthCare is advancing personalized, connected, and compassionate care, while simplifying the patient’s journey across the care pathway. Together our Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics businesses help improve patient care from diagnosis, to therapy, to monitoring. We are an $18.3 billion business with 50,000 employees working to create a world where healthcare has no limits.

Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Insights for the latest news, or visit our website https://www.gehealthcare.com/ for more information.