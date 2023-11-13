Esri’s ArcGIS Basemaps and ArcGIS Living Atlas Data to Be Integrated into Autodesk Software Environment

REDLANDS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Digital transformation is rapidly changing the foundational processes powering the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) sectors. Industry leaders are relying on the interoperability of geographic information systems (GIS) and building information modeling (BIM) to reduce costs and boost efficiency across construction projects. In support of these organizations, Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, and Autodesk, an industry leader in design and engineering, have cultivated a strategic alliance to unify GIS and BIM, delivering real business value to architects, engineers, planners, and contractors.

Deepening their collaboration, Esri and Autodesk have now entered into an agreement to integrate ArcGIS Basemaps and ArcGIS Living Atlas of the World layers into Autodesk's products. The Autodesk product suite will now provide rich, authoritative geospatial reference data from the foremost collection of globally sourced geographic information.

"Partnering with Esri is intended to combine the power of BIM and GIS, which will enable our shared customers to build anything, anywhere," said Andrew Anagnost, CEO, Autodesk. "Our goals are to provide industry and city planners with the ability to design in the context of the real world. This will allow communities to build more connected, resilient cities and infrastructure with a focused eye on sustainability."

"Using GIS and BIM as a single integrated system provides decision-makers with a holistic understanding of how an infrastructure project will impact the community and environment, supporting sustainable outcomes," said Jack Dangermond, Esri president. “Integrating Basemaps and ArcGIS Living Atlas layers with Autodesk products unlocks added context of the natural and built worlds, combining visual appeal and up-to-date maps and layers from the global community.”

Esri is the preferred geospatial provider of the Autodesk University (AU 2023) "Design and Make" conference. More than 10,000 attendees will be able to engage with Esri experts and learn how the Esri-Autodesk partnership can lead to better operational and business results. Esri is hosting 13 sessions on topics such as digital twins, 3D, and reality mapping, in addition to providing AU 2023 event mapping with ArcGIS Indoors.

Learn more about the Esri and Autodesk partnership.

Autodesk

Autodesk and the Autodesk logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Autodesk, Inc., and/or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in the USA and/or other countries.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in hundreds of thousands of organizations globally, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofit institutions, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial technology and analytics, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions that leverage a geographic approach to solving some of the world's most complex problems by placing them in the crucial context of location. Visit us at esri.com.

Copyright © 2023 Esri. All rights reserved. Esri, the Esri globe logo, ArcGIS, The Science of Where, esri.com, and @esri.com are trademarks, service marks, or registered marks of Esri in the United States, the European Community, or certain other jurisdictions. Other companies and products or services mentioned herein may be trademarks, service marks, or registered marks of their respective mark owners.