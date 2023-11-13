4M Building Solutions Partners with LCS Facility Group

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--O2 Investment Partners (www.o2investment.com) is pleased to announce that through 4M Building Solutions (“4M”), it has made an investment in and partnered with Poughkeepsie, New York based LCS Facility Group (“LCS”) (https://lcsfacilitygroup.com/) to grow its janitorial and cleaning services business in the upstate New York, Texas, and Northern California regions. Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

LCS Facility Group, headquartered in Poughkeepsie, NY, is a provider of janitorial and facility maintenance services, with a footprint in three states; New York, Texas, and California. The Company’s 450 team members clean nearly 18 million square feet of space on a daily basis.

“LCS shares a similar philosophy to 4M in our business strategy, focus on high quality service, and prioritization of values, culture, and the treatment of our team members” said Daniel Lepore, President at LCS Facility Group. “Partnering with 4M allows us to amplify our growth trajectory through leveraging additional infrastructure and resources to better support our valued team members, customers and partners.”

“The partnership with LCS allows us to expand our existing footprint in Texas and enter the Upstate New York and California markets” said Tim Murch, CEO of 4M Building Solutions. “LCS has built and maintained a stellar reputation in these markets, particularly in the commercial kitchen sector, for their excellence in food-safety programs and hygiene standards.”

Sean Darin at O2 commented, “LCS has been in the Lepore family since its founding in 2001 and they have built an absolute stalwart within the janitorial services industry. We are thrilled and honored to partner with Daniel Lepore to preserve the outstanding reputation and legacy of LCS while supporting the business through its next chapter of growth. LCS is a tremendous fit with 4M and provides the platform with meaningful expansion into attractive geographies and end markets.”

About LCS Facility Group

Founded in 2001, LCS Facility Group is a provider of a full range of janitorial and facility maintenance services for healthcare, education, hospitality, and commercial facilities. Service offerings include cleaning and facility maintenance, hospitality and stewarding, construction support, and related specialty cleaning services. The company has a footprint in three states, New York, Texas, and California, and cleans nearly 18 million square feet daily under the power of 450 Team Members. It maintains three New York offices: in Poughkeepsie, servicing the Hudson Valley; an Albany location for work in the Capital District; and in Long Island. Additional information is available at https://lcsfacilitygroup.com/.

About 4M Building Solutions

Founded in 1978, 4M Building Solutions is a full-service cleaning, janitorial, housekeeping, and disinfection services company headquartered in St. Louis, Mo. The company’s operations span 18 Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and Western states. More than 4,500 Team Members provide daily environmentally friendly cleaning to 145 million square feet of space in corporate owner-occupied facilities, multi-tenant office buildings, and facilities supporting industrial and manufacturing, logistics, distribution, education, healthcare, and senior living. Additional information is available at www.4-m.com.

About O2 Investment Partners

O2 Investment Partners is a Midwestern based private equity firm that seeks to invest in lower middle market B2B services, technology, and select industrial companies. The firm invests in businesses with earnings growth potential and a clear path to the creation of shareholder value. O2 invests with a view toward partnering with management to build and grow the business and take it to its next stage of development. This requires not only a clear vision and strategic plan to create shareholder value, but a close partnership and alignment of interest with management. Additional information is available at www.o2investment.com.