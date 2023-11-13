Urban Air Adventure Park Coming Soon to North Huntingdon, Pennsylvania

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Urban Air Adventure Park, the largest indoor adventure park operator in the world, recently signed an agreement with franchisee Urban Air Westmoreland LLC., owned and managed by John Wambold, to bring the Urban Air experience to North Huntingdon, Pennsylvania. This new location will further expand the indoor adventure park’s footprint in Western Pennsylvania and offer next-level entertainment to residents of North Huntingdon, Irwin, Greensburg, and the surrounding Westmoreland County area. Located at 900 Mills Drive, Urban Air North Huntingdon-Irwin is officially expected to open in late December 2023.

"Urban Air, the #1 indoor adventure park in the country, is a premiere destination for families to have fun and make lasting memories together," says John Wambold, owner of Urban Air North Huntingdon-Irwin, Urban Air Cranberry, and Urban Air North Fayette in Pennsylvania, and Urban Air Crystal Run in New York. "We are proud to build a park filled with thrilling new adventure attractions for the residents of Westmoreland County, Pittsburgh, and beyond, and to contribute to the region's economic growth with an entertainment destination that offers significant new employment opportunities."

With approximately 70,000 square feet of space, Urban Air North Huntingdon-Irwin will be one of the largest in the Country. It will be home to award-winning attractions such as the Sky Rider zip line, APEX trampolines, obstacle courses, dodgeball courts, climbing walls, Slam Dunk Zone, and more one-of-a-kind activities designed for the enjoyment of children and adults alike.

The trampoline and adventure park’s sizable square footage will also include a multi-story electric Go-kart track, an attraction that no other Urban Air location in the Western Pennsylvania market currently has. A popular activity for group events, these recreational Go-karts will range in size from mini-karts that are designed for younger children 36-52 inches in height to high-performance racing karts that can accommodate larger children and adults.

Urban Air North Huntingdon-Irwin will hire 75+ new team members, with positions available for both full-time and part-time roles, including positions in management, customer service, event planning, and other areas. For more information on Urban Air North Huntingdon-Irwin job openings, please visit the corporate career page.

To stay informed on upcoming announcements regarding Endless Play Memberships, event bookings, coupon offers, and the park’s grand opening, residents can sign up to receive updates at www.urbanair.com/pennsylvania-north-huntingdon. To book large parties and group reservations directly, please contact Joseph Hatcher, Group & Event Sales Manager, at josephh@urbanair103.com or 724-996-7778.

