DigniFi and Dealer Pay, LLC Join Forces to Transform Dealership Consumer Financing and Modern Payment Solutions

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DigniFi, a leading fintech company specializing in automotive repair financing, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Dealer Pay, LLC, a cutting-edge payments and point-of-sale solutions provider for dealerships. This strategic collaboration is set to revolutionize the automotive financing landscape, using proven payments technologies, bringing convenience, transparency, and enhanced customer experiences to both dealerships and vehicle owners.

DigniFi has built its reputation by offering access to innovative financing solutions for vehicle repair and maintenance services. Through its proprietary platform, DigniFi empowers customers with convenient finance options, funded by WebBank, for their vehicle repairs, ensuring that unexpected expenses do not hinder their mobility. Dealer Pay, LLC, on the other hand, has been a trailblazer in revolutionizing the dealership payment experience, streamlining payment processes, improving departmental productivity, and enhancing customer satisfaction.

The partnership between DigniFi and Dealer Pay will leverage the strengths of both companies to create a seamless and comprehensive payments and financing ecosystem for auto, truck, and motorsports customers. This collaboration will empower dealerships to offer financing options not only for repairs and maintenance but also for parts and accessory purchases, vehicle service contracts and more, bringing an unprecedented level of convenience to consumers.

Key benefits of the DigniFi and Dealer Pay partnership include:

Streamlined Financing: Customers will have access to hassle-free financing and payment options for a wide range of automotive needs. The access to financing capabilities through the DigniFi integration with Dealer Pay’s payment technology will provide a unified experience that enhances customer convenience. Enhanced Customer Experience: The partnership will focus on delivering exceptional customer experiences by simplifying the financing process and ensuring transparency. This will build trust and loyalty among both dealerships and vehicle owners. Empowering Dealerships: DigniFi’s finance options, funded by WebBank, integrated with Dealer Pay’s advanced payment platform will enable dealerships to provide a one-stop solution for customers' financial needs. This will give customers a variety of payment options, providing flexibility for customers and driving business growth. Digital Transformation: By combining forces, DigniFi and Dealer Pay will deliver technology that provides both convenience and security, setting new standards for how customers interact with dealerships and manage their automotive expenses.

Leaders from both DigniFi and Dealer Pay are excited about the potential impact of this partnership. "We believe that this collaboration will reshape the way customers engage with automotive dealerships," said Neeraj Mehta, CEO of DigniFi. Julie Douglas, President of Dealer Pay, added, "By merging our expertise in payment acceptance technologies with financing, we are creating a comprehensive solution that will elevate the industry as a whole."

The partnership is already in motion, with joint teams working to seamlessly integrate access to financing through DigniFi's financing capabilities and Dealer Pay’s Point-of-Sale technology.

For more information about DigniFi and Dealer Pay’s partnership and offerings, please visit DigniFi.com and Dealer-Pay.com.

About DigniFi

DigniFi is a FinTech company and leader in the world of transportation. We help auto dealers and small businesses across the country grow their revenue and delight their customers with access to visionary, inclusive financing. Our technology simplifies the loan application process and enables small businesses to offer access to on-the-spot financing, for auto repairs, parts and accessory purchases, maintenance packages, insurance deductibles, and vehicle service contracts. All credit products are issued by WebBank. To date, DigniFi has helped over 5,000 small businesses across the nation secure almost $200 million in incrementation transactions. For more information, please visit DigniFi.com.

About Dealer Pay, LLC

Dealer Pay provides modern and “dealer-specific” payment acceptance and point-of-sale technology, serving both franchise and independent dealers nationwide. Dealer Pay has over 24 years’ experience in the space and is expanding with strategic development and integrations. Dealer Pay’s parent company, Convenient Brands, is a portfolio company of New York-based private investment firm, The Beekman Group. Call 800.226.1007 or visit https://www.dealer-pay.com/