Collective Global Launches as a Next-Generation Venture Capital Firm With More Than $1 Billion in Assets Under Management

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Collective Global, a new asset management firm built to reimagine the way premier institutions access venture, today announced its launch with more than $1 billion in assets under management. Jointly owned by leading asset owners alongside a management team led by co-Chief Executive Officers Sheel Tyle and Daniel Adamson, Collective Global creates strategic partnerships with venture managers and founders, serving as a bridge between the innovation economy and sophisticated institutional investors. The firm combines a first-of-its-kind dedicated venture GP stakes platform (“Elevate”), an early-stage venture strategy (“Amplo”), and an opportunistic venture mandate (“Tactica”).

“We teamed with Sheel and Daniel to help build Collective Global because we believe there is an opportunity to partner with the next generation of leading venture firms,” said Molly Murphy, Chief Investment Officer of Orange County Employees Retirement System (“OCERS”), and Chair of the Collective Global Strategic Committee. “In addition to being a founding investor, OCERS was proud to recently host Collective Global’s inaugural summit of eight leading asset owners from six countries, who together represented more than $1 trillion in combined assets and are now working together to rethink how venture can benefit our constituents. We believe Collective Global is poised to be an innovative first mover in venture GP stakes, taking advantage of current market dislocations to introduce a more collaborative model.”

“As a pension in the heart of Silicon Valley, what first impressed us about Collective Global is its unique combination of expertise, notably the partnership between venture trailblazer Sheel Tyle and GP stakes pioneer Daniel Adamson,” said Prabhu Palani, Chief Investment Officer of the City of San José’s Retirement System, and a founding investor and member of the Collective Global Strategic Committee. “We’re always looking for innovative ways to capture the phenomenal success of the venture asset class for the benefit of our pensioners.”

James Tselentis, Senior Investment Manager at Railpen, a leading UK-pension fund, added, “As a long-time backer of both Sheel and Daniel in their respective fields, I see Collective Global as a win-win for pensions, managers, and underlying venture-backed companies and look forward to the smart innovation it brings to the venture asset class.”

In conjunction with the firm’s launch, Collective Global has reached a definitive agreement to acquire a stake in a leading venture firm that invests in market-defining companies across technology and artificial intelligence, with details forthcoming, as well as syndicating an associated co-investment amongst its founding asset owner partners.

Sheel Tyle and Daniel Adamson, co-Chief Executive Officers of Collective Global, said, “We are both thrilled to partner with such talent at all levels of the venture value chain, from top pensions and investment managers to exceptional companies and their executive management teams. We believe the architecture of Collective Global, which places partnerships at the heart of everything we do, will enable us to drive value, ultimately generating not just attractive risk-adjusted returns for our investors, but also a vibrant ecosystem of deals, expertise, founders, managers, pensions, and innovations that delivers second and third-order benefits for everyone involved.”

About Collective Global

About Orange County Employees Retirement System

Based in Santa Ana, California, OCERS is a $20.8 billion cost-sharing multiple-employer defined benefit pension plan covering employees of the County of Orange and 12 other participating public employers. OCERS was established in 1945 and provides retirement, death, disability, and cost of living benefits to more than 50,000 local public employees and their families. For more information about OCERS, please visit www.ocers.org.

About City of San José Retirement System

With more than one million residents, San José is one of the most diverse large cities in the United States and is Northern California’s largest city and the 10th largest city in the nation. The City of San José Retirement System is made up of $8 billion multi-asset class portfolio for two distinct plans, the City of San José Police and Fire Department Retirement Plan as well as the Federated City Employees’ Retirement System. For more information, please visit www.sjretirement.com.

About Railpen

Railpen (formerly known as RPMI and RPMI Railpen) is authorized and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Railpen acts as the investment manager and administrator of the railways pensions schemes and is responsible for the management of around GBP34 billion. Railpen runs the railways pensions schemes on behalf of its parent, the Railway Pension Trustee Company Limited (RPTCL). For more information, please visit www.railpen.com.