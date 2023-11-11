Los Angeles Times Readers Vote AHF Best Charity in the Southland

The Los Angeles Times has awarded AIDS Healthcare Foundation’s Long Beach Out of the Closet Thrift Store “Best Charity” in its annual Best of the Southland reader survey. (Photo: Business Wire)

LONG BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Los Angeles Times has awarded AIDS Healthcare Foundation’s Long Beach Out of the Closet Thrift Store “Best Charity” in its annual Best of the Southland reader survey.

“The lives we save and improve are their own reward, but it always is wonderful to be recognized,” said Michael Weinstein, AHF president and cofounder. “Our 7,600 staff in 45 countries work hard every day in service of AHF's mission, and they richly deserve the community's support.”

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) founded Out of the Closet Thrift Store in 1990 to help raise money for its HIV and AIDS testing and treatment services and now operates 22 stores in eight states. Ninety-six cents of every dollar spent at any Out of the Closet goes back into patient care. All Out of the Closet stores offer free, rapid HIV testing on-site – a way for anyone to find out their HIV status in a discreet, nonjudgmental environment, and AHF Pharmacy services are available at select locations. Out of the Closet Thrift Stores also are designated safe spaces for the LGBTQIA+ community.

