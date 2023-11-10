AM Best Revises Outlooks to Positive for Peace Hills General Insurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has revised the outlooks to positive from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb+” (Good) of Peace Hills General Insurance Company (Peace Hills) (Alberta, Canada).

The Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect Peace Hills’ balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The positive outlooks reflect Peace Hills’ improved risk-adjusted capitalization and overall balance sheet strength assessment over the most recent five-year period. The company’s prudent risk management strategies, including corrective actions to refine risk selection and achieve rate where needed has contributed to significant growth in operating earnings and capital in four of the last five years. The outlook further recognizes solid liquidity, improving underwriting leverage, and historically favorable reserve development.

The positive outlooks consider AM Best’s expectation that Peace Hills will continue to demonstrate a trend of improving balance sheet metrics, supported by the strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), and underwriting results that compare favorably to peers.

