Fanttik Takes the Lead as Exclusive Sponsor in the Thrilling Season Finale of NASCAR Xfinity Series at Phoenix Raceway with Kyle Weatherman

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Only one day after the 2023 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, NV, Fanttik dropped the largest cherry on top of its success streak by being the exclusive partner of the outstanding driver Kyle Weatherman in NASCAR Xfinity Series 2023 finale at the Phoenix Raceway on November 4, 2023.

Fanttik’s journey alongside Weatherman began last year with partnerships at the Martinsville Speedway and the Sonoma Raceway. However, it was the third collaboration at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 8, 2023, that truly solidified their alliance. This trilogy of partnerships was marked by the launch of the Kyle Weatherman Signature Series of the Fanttik X8 Apex flagship tire inflator, showcasing the success and fusion between the brand and the driver.

The synergy between Fanttik and Kyle Weatherman’s dedication to excellence in the world of stock car racing has garnered tremendous support and admiration from fans and enthusiasts. This outstanding partnership has been a testament to Fanttik’s commitment to innovation and relentless pursuit of success in the automotive industry.

The season finale at Phoenix Raceway on November 4 was a fitting landmark for this successful collaboration. Fanttik’s fans and racing enthusiasts alike were enthralled to witness the highly anticipated season finale and were enamored by the Fanttik-branded car in action.

As the checkered flag waved at Phoenix Raceway, Fanttik and Kyle Weatherman ended the season on a high note, celebrating their successful journey together. With their unwavering commitment to excellence, it is clear that Fanttik’s winning streak in the arena of NASCAR is far from over.

Fanttik’s CEO Bo Du said, “The exclusive sponsorship of the season finale at Phoenix Raceway represented a milestone in our journey with NASCAR and Kyle Weatherman. We were thrilled to take this bold step and have our brand displayed on the entire car body, reaffirming our uncompromising commitment to excellence in stock car racing. Our partnership with Kyle Weatherman has been nothing short of spectacular, and we look forward to more! This is just the beginning of the exciting road ahead for Fanttik in the domain of motorsports."

About Fanttik

Fanttik is a youthful, dynamic brand dedicated to outdoor, sports, and automotive products that cater to every need for the perfect outdoor adventure. In a short span of time, it has garnered extreme acclaim from enthusiasts, social media influencers, digital media, and consumers. It has earned the internationally revered Red Dot Design Award multiple times, along with the prestigious IF Design Award. It has been honored to have sponsored and collaborated with NASCAR numerous times. Its products have been reviewed by a myriad of esteemed YouTubers, such as Donut Media, Samcrac, and Silver Cymbal, to name a few. Its inflator model won the revered SEMA Global Media Awards 2022 in Las Vegas, NV, and had immense success in the 2023 SEMA Show. In the 2022-2023 season, Fanttik sponsored and collaborated with NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Kyle Weatherman four times, with one being the exclusive partner. Fostering the motto “We explore, we innovate, and we make it happen,” Fanttik has brought trailblazing experiences in the automotive arena to the most diverse audience.