Revelyst Announces Andrew Stalbow as Digital Content Consultant for Foresight Sports

ANOKA, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Revelyst Inc., a collective of makers that design and manufacture performance gear and precision technologies, today announced a consulting engagement in which Andrew Stalbow will lead digital content and gaming efforts, initially for its San Diego-based golf brand Foresight Sports. His consultancy became effective Nov. 3.

Stalbow previously served as CEO at Seriously, a company he co-founded in 2013, which created the hit mobile game and brand “Best Fiends.” Prior to Seriously, Stalbow was executive vice president, strategic partnerships, at Rovio Entertainment, creators of “Angry Birds,” where he oversaw the company’s commercial strategy. At Foresight and Revelyst, Stalbow will be responsible for building upon the industry’s most advanced technology platform to develop the companies’ media and gaming strategy, creating even more engaging consumer experiences.

“I have known Andrew since the early days of Angry Birds, and have always been inspired by his brand vision, his authenticity as a trusted partner, and his passion for digital gaming and storytelling,” said Eric Nyman, CEO of Revelyst. “The Precision Sports and Technology platform at Revelyst, with our leading brands of Foresight Sports and Bushnell Golf, has incredible potential, and bringing Andrew aboard will enable us to grow and expand our brand and our digital gaming capabilities beyond what anyone imagines today. Foresight Sports’ digital gaming platform, FSX Play, is the world’s most comprehensive ecosystem for golf improvement, enjoyment and competition. The addition of Andrew to lead FSX Play and our digital gaming efforts across the company will fuel growth, strengthen our connection to consumers, build brand awareness and loyalty and accelerate the adoption of our golf technology. We are thrilled to bring him on board as a consultant leading this effort.”

Stalbow will use his brand-building expertise to help Foresight further develop its FSX Play environment into the premier hub of the digital golf universe. Foresight Sports’ patented software currently allows users to enjoy its ever-expanding ecosystem of integrations, leagues, skill-building games, and courses, which includes virtually playing iconic locations around the world.

“Andrew’s background and experience have us even more excited about the potential for Foresight Sports,” said Jon Watters, Co-President and General Manager of Foresight Sports and Bushnell Golf. “Our software platform is a big part of what makes us the undisputed leader in the space and we can’t wait to bring our digital ecosystem to yet another level.”

Stalbow is currently a faculty adviser at UCLA Anderson School of Management, an adviser at the venture capital firm Courtside Ventures and various startups, and a vice president at SpecialEffect, a charity for disabled gamers.

“When I worked with Eric Nyman previously, more than anything else, he valued a brand’s passion, integrity and authenticity,” said Stalbow. “I hope that with my experience, I can support Foresight Sports and Revelyst as we invest into those values and work together to develop the content, brand and media experience for Foresight Sports and Bushnell Golf customers.”

About Revelyst

Revelyst, a segment of Vista Outdoor Inc., is a collective of makers that design and manufacture performance gear and precision technologies. Our category-defining brands leverage meticulous craftsmanship and cross-collaboration to pursue new innovations that redefine what is humanly possible in the outdoors. Portfolio brands include Foresight Sports, Bushnell Golf, Fox, Bell, Giro, CamelBak, Bushnell, Simms Fishing and more. For more information, visit our website at www.revelyst.com.

About Foresight Sports

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Foresight Sports develops the most advanced and most trusted performance analysis solutions in the golf industry. Outdoors or indoors, from cutting-edge launch monitors and software to the ultimate virtual golf experience, Foresight Sports is your total technology solution.