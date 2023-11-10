Winchester Ammunition commits $100,000 to Folds of Honor Educational Scholarships

EAST ALTON, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Winchester Ammunition is announcing a $100,000 pledge to the Folds of Honor Foundation, the third donation to the organization which provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of fallen or disabled service members of the U.S. armed forces.

" Winchester has supported the U.S. military for more than 100 years by providing what the U.S. Warfighter needs to succeed on the battlefield," said Winchester President Brett Flaugher. " We are grateful to extend that support to the Folds of Honor mission, and to the spouses and children of those service members that have sacrificed all for our country."

The Winchester USA VALOR® collection of ammunition pays tribute to our military and first-responders while supporting Folds of Honor and providing support for the bearers of their legacy through educational scholarships. In 2023, more than 15 million rounds of USA VALOR ammunition have been sold in boxes featuring the Folds of Honor logo in support of their mission.

Winchester remains steadfastly focused on our heritage of integrity, quality and reliability serving the U.S. Warfighter — in peace and in battle. You may learn more about our support of military and veteran causes at Winchester.com/USAValor.

About Folds of Honor

Folds of Honor is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of military members who have fallen or been disabled while serving in the United States armed forces. Its educational scholarships support private-school tuition or tutoring in grades K-12 as well as postsecondary tuition (two- or four-year college/university, technical or trade school). Since its inception in 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded more than 29,000 scholarships totaling more than $145 million in all 50 states. Among the students served, 41% are minorities. It is rated a four-star charity by Charity Navigator and Platinum on GuideStar. It was founded by Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, the only-ever F-16 fighter pilot and PGA professional, who is currently stationed at Eglin AFB, Florida, as a member of the 301st Fighter Squadron. For more information or to donate in support of a Folds of Honor scholarship, visit FoldsOfHonor.org.

About Winchester Ammunition

Winchester is the largest small caliber ammunition enterprise in the world and the leader in delivering innovative ammunition products to hunters, sport shooters, law enforcement, and the U.S. Warfighter. The 157-year-old Winchester brand is built on integrity, hard work, and a deep focus on its loyal customers. Learn more about Winchester by visiting Winchester.com or connecting with us on Facebook at Facebook.com/WinchesterOfficial.

