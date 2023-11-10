The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., Selects YuJa Video Platform and Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform to Serve Students Campuswide

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Catholic University of America has selected two tools in YuJa’s suite of ed-tech solutions, including the Enterprise Video Platform and Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform to serve students across its Washington, D.C. campus.

The institution was seeking a content repository, a video streaming, editing and distribution solution, and the ability to boost the accessibility of digital media and course content. YuJa’s comprehensive solutions will replace former tools and seamlessly integrate with the university’s learning management system, D2L Brightspace.

In addition to traditional use cases such as recording and editing lectures in the Video Platform, the institution will benefit from features like auto-captioning, the ability to edit captions, video editing, embedding video quizzes, in-video commenting, and the ability to share media both internally and externally. To expand accessibility, YuJa Panorama automatically generates accessible versions of documents and provides users with customized website accessibility options they can apply to any webpage. It also provides an accessibility gauge, pinpoints accessibility issues, provides video guidance on how to correct inaccessible content, and offers robust reporting to help inform and guide instructors and administrators on their accessibility journey.

“YuJa’s Video Platform and Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform are powerful tools that enable more streamlined workflows and make creating accessible content a priority at the outset of course creation,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “Instructors will benefit from the ease of use and continuous innovation with both ed-tech solutions.”

"We understand that providing multiple means of learning and building accessibility into course content and materials isn't just a choice, but an imperative," said Aaron Dominguez, Provost. "At The Catholic University of America, it's our ongoing mission to provide tools that create accessible, responsive learning environments and facilitate the achievement of educational, professional and personal goals by our students, faculty, and staffing an atmosphere that embraces academic excellence, diversity and innovation."

ABOUT THE CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF AMERICA

The Catholic University of America is the national university of the Catholic Church and the only higher education institution founded by the U.S. bishops. Established in 1887 as a papally chartered graduate and research center, the University comprises 12 schools and more than 30 research facilities and is home to approximately 5,000 undergraduate and graduate students.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.