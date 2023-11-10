YogaSix South Hills Partners with Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh for the 24th Annual Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--YogaSix South Hills, located in the Galleria of Mt. Lebanon, is proud to partner with the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh for the 24th Annual Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive. This will be YogaSix South Hills’ third consecutive year supporting the sweater drive. A sweater collection bin will be placed at the entrance to YogaSix South Hills starting on Sunday, November 12. Donors can drop off new or gently used sweaters of any size every day during YogaSix business hours until Friday, December 15.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with the Children’s Museum and support families in need,” says Krissy Danburg, Studio Owner of YogaSix South Hills. “Last year we collected over 240 sweaters, nearly twice as many as the year prior, which was incredible. It’s important to us that we are more than just a yoga studio, we also have a passion and a mission to give back to our community.”

To kick off the collection, YogaSix South Hills invites the community to come to the studio for an early World Kindness Day celebration on Sunday, November 12. Observed annually on November 13, World Kindness Day serves as a reminder to engage in good deeds and celebrate the common thread of kindness that binds us together. With this sentiment and the spirit of Mister Rogers in mind, the studio will be offering free classes all day on Sunday, November 12, and asks only that patrons bring a sweater to donate in exchange.

YogaSix South Hills will also host a special holiday-themed Family Elf Flow Yoga class for families and children on Saturday, December 2, and Saturday, December 16 at 4:00 p.m. In addition to the $10 charge to participate, families will be asked to bring a sweater to donate. Each class will also have hot chocolate and a showing of a family-friendly holiday movie.

Inspired by the success of their sweater drives in years prior, YogaSix South Hills has joined forces with their fitness neighbors in the Galleria of Mt. Lebanon. Those wishing to donate a sweater can also do so at Club Pilates South Hills and StretchLab Mt. Lebanon. Once the collection period is over, all sweaters will be delivered to the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh and distributed to non-profit organizations that aid families in the region.

For more details and information on YogaSix South Hills workshops, specials, and employment opportunities please visit www.yogasix.com/south-hills.

About YogaSix

Founded in 2012, YogaSix is a boutique yoga brand that offers a broad range of heated and non-heated yoga classes, boot camp style fitness classes and meditation accessible to all. Classes at YogaSix eliminate the intimidation factor that many people feel when trying yoga for the first time, offering a fresh perspective on one of the world's oldest fitness practices. Ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Fastest-Growing Franchises and Top New Franchises in 2021, Entrepreneur Franchise Top 500 List in 2022. YogaSix is headquartered in Irvine, California and backed by Xponential Fitness, the largest franchisor of boutique fitness brands. To learn more about YogaSix, visit www.yogasix.com.



