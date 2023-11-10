Red Heart® Helps Gen Z Get Hooked on Their ‘Grandma Era’ With New Crochet Patterns and Homemade Gift Giving Ideas for the Holidays

RED HEART® CELEBRATED FASHION AND CRAFTING CREATORS, BOTH SEASONED AND NEW, AT AN INVITE-ONLY “CRAFTERNOON” EVENT IN NEW YORK CITY, HOSTED BY JAIDA ZABALA, TIKTOK CREATOR AND DESIGNER FOR MRS. MOON & HEAVEN (Photo: Business Wire)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Crochet has kept the world warm, fashionable, and busy for centuries–and it’s become increasingly relevant to people born near the turn of the millenium. Red Heart®, America’s Favorite Yarn brand, has announced a new set of fall fashion patterns designed to ease entry into crocheting and help Gen Z inspire new moments of joy through craft and gift giving.

More than 40 million Americans* actively crochet or knit, a number that has climbed since 2020 in part because of a growing interest among younger generations. As Gen Z sought more ways to find solace during tumultuous times, many turned to crochet, which a NIH study has shown can reduce stress, increase relaxation, and positively impact personal well-being**. This new wave of crafters has proudly entered their “Grandma Era,” a cheeky adoption of an increasingly at-home and mindful lifestyle to preserve mental health and comfort.

Inspired by viral showcases of personalized cardigans, tops, and accessories on TikTok and Instagram, many have developed an appreciation for slowing down and taking the time to create their own handmade pieces to share. TikTok videos with #crochet, #crochettok, and #knitting have collectively received more than 4 billion views this year alone. Red Heart® has noted a 15% increase in newcomers embracing knitting and crocheting over the past year and a 50% surge in the knit/crochet category within the last 5 years.

“Inspiring this joy and passion for making something for themselves or for gifting to someone else goes across every generation and connects people,” said Paulo Santos, SVP Marketing & Product at Spinrite. “Our goal is to show how easy knitting and crochet can be so consumers can start crafting today. We are launching our new fall collection of yarn patterns that are ideal for those who embrace tradition and also seek inspiration to knit or crochet something new.”

Newcomers and seasoned hobbyists can use Red Heart’s® patterns to kickstart craft projects that bring their imagination to life this holiday season. The newly enhanced, beginner-friendly patterns, along with comprehensive step-by-step video tutorials, provide customers with valuable guidance. With Red Heart's® premium yarn, customers can craft items that reflect their individual style and character, sparking inspiration for holiday gift ideas such as hats, sweaters, scarves, bags, and charms, ranging from whimsical to daring. These patterns add a heartfelt touch to the act of gift-giving.

Red Heart® celebrated fashion and crafting creators, both seasoned and new, by opening up new opportunities for handmade gift-giving at an invite-only “crafternoon” event in New York City yesterday. Hosted by Jaida Zabala, TikTok creator and designer for Mrs. Moon & Heaven, attendees received live demonstrations, tips and tricks, and personal coaching, features that are always available virtually at Yarnspirations.com, Red Heart’s® online storefront and community site.

“Anyone who finds themselves on CrochetTok will tell you that the right piece can elevate your style, showcase your personality and bring an outfit together,” says Zabala. “There’s a joy in knowing you created or personalized that look, and more people want to have that same feeling when creating a handmade gift for loved ones this year.”

Red Heart® yarns are available to purchase at Yarnspirations.com, Amazon, Walmart, JOANN and Michael's.

ABOUT RED HEART

Red Heart® is a brand owned by Spinrite, proud to be America's Favorite Yarn and one of the most trusted brands for knitters and crocheters. For more than 85 years, Red Heart® has been at the center of inspiring joy-filled memories and a love of craft for the maker, giver and the receiver of hand-made, one-of-a-kind creations given from the heart. Their wide selection of yarns are regularly used by knitters or crocheters in the USA, and are the winner of the Women's Choice Award for America's most recommended yarn brand. With a reputation for value, quality, trusted yarns and knitting and crochet supplies, along with over 3,000 free patterns to spark imagination, Red Heart® mission is to inspire joy in each person it touches. The joy of making, the joy of giving, and the joy of receiving - Red Heart® is at the center—giving you the supplies to create something special, handmade and long-lasting.

