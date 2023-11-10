Suffolk Announces Expanded National Collaboration With Home Base Through Charitable Commitment Dedicated to World-Class Veteran Care

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This Veterans Day, the Suffolk Cares Foundation, the charitable arm of Suffolk, one of the largest and most innovative real estate and construction enterprises in the country, is announcing a deepened commitment to Veterans and their Families through a collaboration with Home Base, national non-profit founded by Mass General Hospital and the Boston Red Sox.

Home Base is dedicated to healing the invisible wounds of war for Service Members, Veterans, their Families and Families of the Fallen – all at no cost to those they serve. This official national collaboration will include a $150,000 gift to Home Base to provide healing and hope to thousands of Veterans and their families across the country. This new collaboration is built on the longstanding relationship between Home Base and Suffolk, a national organization striving to be America’s Contractor by mirroring the values of integrity and hard work on which our nation was founded.

Suffolk Cares will fulfill the $150,000 gift over a period of three years, directing funds to support Home Base activations both nationally and in Massachusetts and Florida, including the annual summer Run to Home Base event at Fenway Park, a Veterans Day Telethon, and a signature event at JetBlue Park. In addition to this gift, Suffolk employees will drive fundraising efforts and volunteer participation at Home Base events. Suffolk will also work with Home Base to help grow the Veteran service program’s national reputation and brand by facilitating relationships and advocating for long-term sustainable funding and greater national visibility.

“This Veterans Day and every day of the year, Suffolk is filled with gratitude for those who choose to selflessly serve our country in the armed forces, and for the families that support these brave individuals,” said John Fish, Chairman and CEO of Suffolk. “In recognition of Home Base’s dedication to healing the invisible wounds of war for Service Members, Veterans, their Families and Families of the Fallen, we must also acknowledge the crucial role that long-term funding plays in Home Base’s ability to provide world-class, direct clinical care, wellness, education and research. Suffolk is honored and deeply humbled to work with this organization that remains at the forefront of discovering new treatments to ensure brighter futures for Warriors and their Families.”

Since its founding in 2009, Home Base has served more than 35,000 Veterans and their family members and trained over 85,000 clinicians nationwide. Home Base receives a significant portion of its funding thanks to a grateful and philanthropic nation, which includes funds raised through the organization’s annual Run to Home Base. Suffolk’s funding and national collaboration agreement will both support the sponsorship of these key fundraising events as well as continue to advance the national brand awareness of Home Base.

“Home Base is tremendously grateful for the continued support from Suffolk,” said Retired Brigadier General Jack Hammond, Executive Director of Home Base. “Collaborations drive our success and ensure we can provide programs and services for our Veterans, Service Members, Families and Families of the Fallen. Given the life-threatening challenges our Veterans, Service Members and Families face today, these critical funds help drive the life-changing and lifesaving care we provide at Home Base to heal the invisible wounds of war all at no cost.”

Suffolk was selected to renovate and expand Home Base’s National Center of Excellence in the Charlestown Navy Yard in Boston, Massachusetts, creating a dedicated space for an Innovation Clinic and the Comprehensive Brain Health and Trauma Program (ComBHaT) for Special Operators. Suffolk has donated approximately $1.5 million of services and in-kind materials to the project, including construction management services as well as services provided by Suffolk Design, Suffolk’s in-house design and design-management team. Suffolk also collaborated with Home Base on an initiative calling for OSHA to mandate suicide prevention training in the construction industry. The joint letter from Mr. Fish and Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Jack Hammond to Douglas Parker, OSHA Assistant Secretary of Labor, advocated in particular for Veterans in construction, a vital segment of the industry’s workforce that experiences a disproportionate risk of suicide.

Suffolk’s monumental financial commitment, coupled with the national collaboration and longstanding relationship between Suffolk and Home Base, will join these two organizations in the execution of the most important mission: providing world-class clinical care to Veterans of all eras and their families.

About Suffolk

Suffolk is a national enterprise that builds, innovates and invests. Suffolk is an end-to-end business that provides value throughout the entire project lifecycle by leveraging its core construction management services with vertical service lines that include real estate capital investment, design, self-perform construction services, technology start-up investment (Suffolk Technologies) and innovation research/development.

Suffolk – America’s Contractor – is a national company with more than $5.0 billion in annual revenue, 2,600 employees, and main offices in Boston (headquarters), New York City, Miami, West Palm Beach, Tampa, Estero, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and San Diego. Suffolk manages some of the most complex, sophisticated projects in the country, serving clients in every major industry sector, including healthcare, life sciences, education, gaming, transportation/aviation, government, mission critical and commercial. Suffolk is privately held and is led by founder, chairman and CEO John Fish. Suffolk is ranked #8 on ENR’s list of “Top CM-at-Risk Contractors.” For more information, visit www.suffolk.com and follow Suffolk on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Instagram.

About Home Base

Home Base a partnership between the Red Sox and MGH, operates the largest private-sector mental health and brain injury clinic in the nation focused on caring for Veterans, active-duty Service Members, Military-Connected Families and Families of the Fallen, healing from the invisible wounds of war. Home Base leverages the incredible medical resources of the MGH, Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital, and the greater Harvard Medical School, to create innovative models of care. Since inception, Home Base has provided clinical care and support to more than 35,000 Veterans, Service Members and Families across the nation – all at no cost to them. For more information visit homebase.org.