Presenting the 2023 PlayStation Holiday Gift Guide

We’re entering a holiday season with more PlayStation®5 (PS5™) console supply than ever before and more than 2,500 PS5 games for players to enjoy. From a new PS5 model in a smaller form factor to innovative accessories and a diverse selection of extraordinary games, the PlayStation 2023 Holiday Gift Guide offers a glimpse of the PlayStation products and games that will captivate players this holiday.

Whether you're a seasoned gamer or looking for the perfect gift for the gamer in your life, Sony Interactive Entertainment, the creator of the PlayStation brand of products, has a range of exciting products to choose from. Right now, we have special discounts on select PlayStation 5 console offerings, available directly from PlayStation and participating retailers.

To celebrate this moment, we’re also welcoming gamers around the world to experience the emotional power of immersive play on the PlayStation 5 console with our new spot, “Feel it Now on PlayStation 5.” Through the creative imagination of developers and innovative use of console features like 4K visuals, 3D audio, the ultra high-speed SSD, and the DualSense™ controller’s haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, gaming on PS5 evokes heightened sensations. PlayStation’s latest spot highlights the breadth of emotions players feel while exploring PS5 worlds, from a snapshot of fear, coming face to face with a Clicker from The Last of Us Part I, to the joy of meeting mooncalves from Hogwarts Legacy and befriending a frost wolf in FINAL FANTASY XVI.

These extraordinary games add to the best lineup in our history, which includes fan-favorite PlayStation console exclusives like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, God of War Ragnarök, Gran Turismo 7, Returnal, Demon’s Souls, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and FINAL FANTASY VII Remake.

Meanwhile, the Game Catalog for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium/Deluxe members continues to offer players a diverse range of popular titles to play like Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Horizon Forbidden West, Ghostwire: Tokyo, Sea of Stars, and more.

New hardware products coming this holiday and on the horizon

This holiday, we’re also introducing a range of new hardware products and accessories that unlock new ways to play and enable more immersive gaming, including PlayStation Portal™ remote player, Pulse Explore™ wireless earbuds, and Access™ controller for PS5.

With these new products, alongside the virtual reality headset, PlayStation® VR2 and the ultra customizable gaming controller, DualSense Edge™ wireless controller, gamers can enhance their PS5 experience with more innovative options than ever before in PlayStation console history.

New PS5 model (Regional launch dates vary) We’re introducing a new look for the PS5 console this holiday season. The new PS5 model comes in a smaller form factor with the same PS5 tech features that make it the best place to play. It comes with a larger 1TB solid state drive. There’s also an attachable Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive option sold separately for the Digital Edition of this model.



PlayStation VR2 (Currently available) PS VR2 is our first virtual reality headset to include eye tracking, headset feedback, see-through view, and adaptive triggers and haptic feedback through PS VR2 Sense controller - captivating players’ senses and offering an incredibly deep feeling of immersion.



DualSense Edge wireless controller (Currently available) Our first high-performance, ultra-customizable controller for the PS5 console designed for players to create a personalized gaming experience that adapts to their playstyle.



PS5 Console Covers and DualSense controller colors (Currently available) PS5 was the first console generation where we launched Console Covers with matching DualSense colors – starting with Cosmic Red and Midnight Black. We’re pleased to launch the Deep Earth Collection with new metallic colors starting this month.



PlayStation Portal Remote Player (Launches starting November 15) PlayStation’s first dedicated remote player, a perfect device for gamers in households that might need to share their living room TV or simply want to play PS5 games in another room of the house.



Access controller (Launches December 6) PlayStation’s first highly customizable accessibility controller kit works “out of the box” to help many players with disabilities play games more comfortably and for longer periods.



PlayStation Pulse Explore wireless earbuds (Launches starting December 6) PlayStation’s first wireless earbuds provide a premium portable audio experience that includes dual microphones with AI-enhanced noise rejection capable of filtering background sounds. It is also the first of two audio devices that leverage custom-designed planar magnetic drivers, which are often found in premium headphones for professional sound engineers.



Pulse Elite™ wireless headset (Launches in most regions starting February 21, 2024, and throughout the following months) PlayStation’s first headset to use planar magnetic drivers offers a premium audio experience that includes a retractable boom mic with AI-enhanced noise rejection capable of filtering background sounds.



While 2023 has been an epic year for gaming, there are even more great games to look forward to next year, including Helldivers 2, Concord, FINAL FANTASY VII Rebirth, TEKKEN 8, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, Pacific Drive, and more.

We can’t wait for you to experience all the exciting new games and products on PS5 this holiday and beyond.

