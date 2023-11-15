SportsMD and Andy Roddick’s ViewFi Partner to Provide Telehealth Sports Medicine Care to Athletes and Youth Sports Across the US

FAIRFIELD, Conn & ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SportsMD.com, the premier online sports medicine resource providing content and care for athletes, announced a partnership with ViewFi, a tech-enabled virtual orthopedic and rehabilitation platform. Together they will deliver virtual orthopedic sports medicine care to athletes and youth sports across the US.

According to HSS, about 60 million children and teens participate in organized sports each year. Of those, almost one-third are injured seriously enough each year to miss practice or a game. ViewFi, cofounded by U.S. tennis champion Andy Roddick, offers high-quality, virtual at-home sports medicine care to individuals who sustain a sports injury and need orthopedic and musculoskeletal care.

SportsMD powered by ViewFi, allows SportsMD’s athletically-health minded consumer, to be evaluated virtually by top-quality sports medicine orthopedic physicians. This removes the need to wait weeks for an in-person appointment and see a top orthopedic provider for a comprehensive diagnostic exam virtually, in less than two days. The industry average wait time to see an orthopedic provider is 16.9 days, up 48% from 2017.

“ViewFi and SportsMD are aligned in our commitment to change how sports medicine care is delivered. Athletes of all abilities and youth sports participants will receive the same best-in-class care that I used to get as a professional athlete. This is a differentiator for us and for SportsMD,” said Andy Roddick, Co-Founder of ViewFi. “As a player, I would have to travel long distances for care. We’re changing that and our world class doctors are able to diagnose and recommend an appropriate treatment plan, prescribe medications, order and review advanced imaging, or order physical therapy, from their home and all within two days.”

The ViewFi Health technology platform uses artificial intelligence-enabled motion-detecting technology to better track body movement, to help doctors make more accurate diagnoses. ViewFi offers this technology platform combined with a clinical team of leading providers, with support from Hospital for Special Surgery, spanning a broad range of orthopedic specialties. Combining an internationally renowned clinical team with ViewFi’s leading MSK technology platform provides high-quality, low-cost, convenient care to individuals who need orthopedic and musculoskeletal care.

About SportsMD Media Inc.

SportsMD Media Inc. is the premier online sports medicine resource providing comprehensive content and care for athletes and active people of all ages. Under the SportsMD Media umbrella, the company has launched SportsMD.com which provides proprietary sport-specific content created by industry and sport-specialized medical experts. The SportsMD Media Inc. health network includes SportsMD and RunnersMD. Learn more about SportsMD.com here.

About ViewFi

ViewFi is a virtual care platform built for orthopedic and musculoskeletal injuries and care, developed by a world-class medical team of HSS-trained orthopedic surgeons and specialists. They offer virtual healthcare, at-home exams, and one-on-one appointments with world-class orthopedic MDs to get patients on the path to diagnosis and recovery, faster than ever before. Learn more about ViewFi here.​