Safire and Glatfelter Announce Strategic Partnership to Develop Safer, Higher-Performing Lithium-ion Batteries

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Safire Technology Group, Inc., a venture-backed company developing advanced battery safety technologies, and Glatfelter Corporation, a leading global supplier of engineered materials, have announced a strategic partnership to develop a new battery separator optimized for Safire Group’s SAFe Impact Resistant Electrolyte (SAFIRE™) for customers seeking increased performance and safety from their Lithium-ion (Li-ion) powered applications.

The new separator material will first be integrated in Li-ion batteries being developed by Safire Group for the United States Air Force. “We are excited to partner with Glatfelter and leverage their long history of innovation in developing engineered non-woven specialty materials for demanding technological applications. Together, we are enhancing the performance and impact protection from SAFIRE technology, all in support of our mission: safer batteries for a safer world,” said John Lee, Co-Founder and CEO of Safire Group.

“Partnering with Safire Group to develop an innovative fibrous separator for customers such as the U.S. Air Force is a fantastic opportunity,” said Boris Illetschko, Senior Vice President & Chief Operating Officer for Glatfelter. “Safire Group’s innovation in battery safety complements our expertise in nonwoven solutions, enabling us to provide customers with paradigm-shifting, impact-protective Li-ion batteries.”

The partnership brings together Glatfelter’s expertise in developing innovative and sustainable non-woven solutions with Safire Group’s revolutionary shear-thickening battery technology to offer customers safer, higher performing Li-ion powered systems.

About Safire:

Safire Group is a venture-backed company developing advanced Li-ion battery technologies. The company’s core technology, SAFe Impact Resistant Electrolyte (SAFIRE™), is the world’s only patented and proprietary drop-in additive for Lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries that prevents fire and explosion through an instantaneous liquid-to-solid transformation upon kinetic impacts, such as ballistic events or electric vehicle crashes. For more information, visit: www.safire.co.

About Glatfelter:

Glatfelter is a leading global supplier of engineered materials with a strong focus on innovation and sustainability. The Company’s high-quality, technology-driven, innovative, and customizable nonwovens solutions can be found in products that are Enhancing Everyday Life®. These include personal care and hygiene products, food and beverage filtration, critical cleaning products, medical and personal protection, packaging products, as well as home improvement and industrial applications. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, the Company’s 2022 revenue was $1.5 billion with approximately 2,980 employees worldwide. Glatfelter’s operations utilize a variety of manufacturing technologies including airlaid, wetlaid and spunlace with fifteen manufacturing sites located in the United States, Canada, Germany, France, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the Philippines. The Company has sales offices in all major geographies serving customers under the Glatfelter and Sontara® brands. Additional information about the Company may be found at www.glatfelter.com.