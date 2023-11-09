EasyVista Partners With UK-Based IT Consulting Firm Tekwurx

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EasyVista, a global end-to-end service management platform provider, recently secured a new partnership with Tekwurx. This news comes shortly after the company’s announcement of being well on its way to hitting 100MM ARR by 2026—coming in at 50MM ARR this year.

Tekwurx, a UK-based technology consulting company, has been assisting customers maximize their IT service and operations management tools since 2013. Their consultants support customers and work within their partner and vendor ecosystems to deliver quality services to businesses of all sizes and sectors. Their flagship product, Tekwurx uControl, aggregates IT asset data from any source and defines the relationships between continuous integration (CI), deployment, and delivery—enabling customers to understand their current IT asset landscape.

Keith Pound, Director of Business Development at Tekwurx, notes, “We chose EasyVista as our partner because of its exceptional track record in assisting organizations to improve their IT service and operations management strategies. We look forward to helping our customers select, implement, and benefit from their investment in EasyVista’s IT service and operations management solutions.”

“We’re proud to continue to expand our partnerships with global innovators, like Tekwurx, who are making strides in and around the IT industry. The success of our company has been built on many great partnerships and relationships with others who are working hard to improve this industry,” adds Evan Carlson, Chief Operations Officer at EasyVista. This is just one other stone in the bucket to show EasyVista’s dedication to empowering more companies with mature and streamlined ITSM solutions.

About EasyVista

EasyVista is a leading IT software provider of end-to-end IT solutions, including service management, remote support, IT monitoring, and self-healing technologies. EasyVista makes it easy for companies to embrace a customer-focused, proactive, and predictive approach to their IT service, support, and IT operations. Today, EasyVista helps over 3,000+ companies around the world to accelerate digital transformation, empower leaders to improve employee productivity, reduce operating costs, and increase employee and customer satisfaction across financial services, healthcare, education, manufacturing, and other industries. Learn more at www.easyvista.com.