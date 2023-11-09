DHA, Housing Solutions for North Texas and Volunteers of America National Services Celebrate Successful Expansion of Affordable Senior Housing in Oak Cliff

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DHA, Housing Solutions for North Texas and Volunteers of America National Services (VOANS) are excited to announce the grand opening of a new affordable senior housing development which expands the inventory of quality, affordable housing options in South Dallas. The Oaks, a 50MM redevelopment project, co-developed by DHA and VOANS, celebrated its opening with a Ribbon Cutting ceremony today, November 9.

Ribbon Cutting speakers sharing project insights include:

Richard J. Monocchio, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)

Betty Culbreath, Board Chair of DHA, Housing Solutions for North Texas

Mike King, President and CEO of Volunteers of America

Cassandra Silvernail, Senior Vice President of Bank of America

DHA engaged VOANS as its partner to redevelop the Brooks Manor site located in District 1 within the historic Oak Cliff neighborhood as part of a public-private partnership to establish safer, more inclusive communities that encourage growth for the community.

The Oaks represents the first of eight redevelopment strategies that DHA is currently focused on to modernize and enrich its neighborhoods with quality market and subsidized rental housing.

The 260-unit housing community located at 630 S. Llewellyn Avenue, Dallas, TX provides:

113 low-income housing tax credit units

103 Project-based Housing Voucher units

27 Public Housing units

17 market-rate units

“We are thrilled to complete this successful co-development with VOANS,” says Tim Lott, vice president of Capital Programs at DHA. “Building the foundation from the ground up, we reimagined the vacant site with a vision to provide safe, comfortable housing for the community, specifically for a population in need of additional supportive resources.”

In addition to on-site features including a library and theater room, community garden, game room, craft room and more, the property will incorporate an on-site health clinic with valued partner Los Barrios Unidos Community Clinic (LBU), to provide residents and the surrounding community with access to comprehensive health care services. The property is professionally managed by Volunteers of America Texas.

“We are inspired by the outcome of the innovative partnership between VOANS and DHA,” says Mike King, president and chief executive officer of VOANS. “The community and residents of 260 new units of housing are the ultimate beneficiaries of this creative collaboration between the private and public sector,” he concludes.

“This beautiful development provides a safe, comfortable home for the residents of this community, as well as access to necessary amenities,” says Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Richard J. Monocchio from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. “DHA, Housing Solutions for North Texas’ commitment to meeting the needs of their residents and community produces meaningful results exemplified by developments like The Oaks.”

About DHA, Housing Solutions for North Texas (formerly the Dallas Housing Authority)

DHA, Housing Solutions for North Texas provides quality, affordable housing to low-income families and individuals through the effective and efficient administration of housing assistance programs. The agency aims to create opportunities for program participants to achieve self-sufficiency and economic independence. DHA provides housing opportunities to ~55,700 people through public housing developments and Housing Choice Voucher (Section 8) programs. Our mission is to provide affordable quality housing and access to supportive resources across North Texas. DHA is governed by its Board of Commissioners and administers housing programs funded and regulated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. DHA is an independent, local government entity that is separate from the Dallas City Housing/Community Services department, which is governed by the City of Dallas. For more information about DHA, please visit www.dhantx.com.

About Volunteers of America National Services (VOANS)

VOANS, part of the Volunteers of America family of organizations, provides affordable housing and healthcare services in over 38 states in Puerto Rico. The organization employs over 2,600 professionals who provide high-quality services and care to our clients. As one of the largest non-profit affordable housing owners/operators in the nation, the VOANS portfolio includes over 240 properties and over 13,500 affordable housing units. VOANS also operates over 46 senior healthcare programs, including skilled nursing, assisted living, home health care, adult day and Program for All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE). For more information on VOANS, please visit our website at www.voans.org.