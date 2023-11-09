iGlucose® Cellular RPM Shown Efficacious for Managing Diabetes Mellitus During Pregnancy

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A recently published research study from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences concluded that using cellular-enabled RPM™ glucose meters is valuable in managing Type 1 diabetes mellitus and Type 2 diabetes mellitus during pregnancy. Participants who used the iGlucose® glucose meter demonstrated increased positive appraisal of diabetes and general life satisfaction. In addition, participants scored the cellular RPM™ iGlucose® device high on both system usability and satisfaction. The overall feedback on the iGlucose® glucose meter, the gold standard in cellular RPM™ glucose meters since receiving FDA approval in 2016, was positive across multiple evaluation points.

Cellular RPM™ programs are proving to be an effective way for patients to measure vital signs quickly and easily, like blood glucose levels. Physicians benefit from automatically receiving those vital signs, helping them monitor and manage patient care between office visits. In a 30-day study of 59 pregnant women with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes, those who frequently tested with their iGlucose® glucose showed an increase in satisfaction with their diabetes management.

Eighty-six percent of participants noted that the automatic transmission of blood glucose results to their physician helped them better maintain their condition. Additionally, all participants indicated positive outcomes with system usability and a positive experience using iGlucose and Cellular RPM™ technology overall.

Participants cited many benefits of using the cellular-enabled RPM solution, including

Automatic data upload

Reduced number of clinic visits

Perceived better care

Increased accuracy of results

Increased self-awareness

Convenience and ease of use

“ The research conducted by UAMS provides an excellent view into the value that cellular-enabled remote physiologic monitoring delivers to physicians and all health care providers,” stated Bill Bassett, Chief Marketing Officer, Smart Meter, LLC. “ The results reflected that patients feel like they have more control of their health, are receiving better care, and are more satisfied using our proprietary monitoring devices.”

About 1 in every 9 adult women are diagnosed with diabetes in the US, with 8.3% of pregnant mothers having a gestational diabetes diagnosis during pregnancy. Women with Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus during pregnancy require frequent glucose monitoring, and the need to test glucose levels four to six times per day can be challenging. Regular testing is easier and more efficient utilizing cellular RPM™ to deliver the results to the patient and their health care provider without needing to log them. This automated data delivery ensures peace of mind and stability for the patient’s diabetes care plan. You can access the published findings using this link.

About Smart Meter, LLC

Smart Meter is the trusted supplier of Remote Patient Monitoring (“RPM”) solutions. We empower a nationwide network of SmartPartnersTM who are working directly with healthcare providers to transform patient care. Millions of vital health data readings are reliably delivered across our platform to enable real-time, better-informed health care. Our proprietary patient-friendly cellular FDA-registered monitoring devices are connected to an exclusive AT&T 4/5G network to ensure an engaging patient experience for improved adherence. For more information, visit SmartMeterRPM.com.