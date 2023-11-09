Liongard Forges Industry Partnerships to Power Continuous Cybersecurity Posture Management

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Liongard, the global leader in Configuration Change Detection and Response (CCDR), today announced strategic partnerships with MSPbots, Pia and Rewst. Building upon the previously announced Gradient MSP partnership, these collaborations mark a continued significant step forward in Liongard's dedication to its vision of empowering Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and Information Technology (IT) organizations with data-driven automation and response capabilities to continuously maintain their cybersecurity posture.

Data breaches, with unprecedented focus and substantial financial consequences, have seen a notable surge in costs, according to the 2023 IBM Security Cost of a Data Breach Report. The financial toll of these breaches has escalated by over 15%, increasing from $3.86 million in 2020 to a substantial $4.45 million in 2023. As outlined in Verizon’s 2023 Data Breach Investigations Report, an alarming 74% of all breaches involve a human element. Developers and system administrators commit the most errors, namely misconfigurations which are among the top three causes of data breaches, contributing to over 20% of incidents as highlighted in the 2023 report.

The 2023 IBM Security Cost of a Data Breach Report underscores the critical role of the breach lifecycle in determining financial impact, revealing a significant average cost difference of $1.02 million. Breaches identified and contained within 200 days incur a cost of $3.93 million for organizations, while those extending beyond 200 days result in a heightened financial toll of $4.95 million—a notable 23% difference.

“We are thrilled to announce these strategic partnerships with MSPbots, Pia and Rewst,” said Michelle Accardi, CEO, Liongard. “These strategic partnerships underscore our commitment to providing MSPs and IT organizations with the data and extensibility they need to deliver continuous Cybersecurity Posture Management and thrive in today's dynamic IT landscape. By joining forces, we aim to empower IT service providers with enhanced automation, intelligence, and efficiency, ultimately enabling them to deliver exceptional services to their clients."

When Liongard's CCDR platform is combined with MSPbots' proactive intelligence, Pia's AI-led automation, and Rewst's robotic process automation (RPA), it delivers robust continuous Cybersecurity Posture Management. These partnerships empower MSPs and IT service providers to significantly reduce the breach lifecycle. These integrations go beyond cost reduction in the aftermath of a breach, enabling MSPs to streamline daily operations, cut costs, and enhance client service efficiency, leading to increased profitability and customer satisfaction. These strategic partnerships streamline IT management processes, enabling configuration change detection and response while empowering MSPs to proactively safeguard customer environments through continuous Cybersecurity Posture Management, maintain compliance, and achieve cyber insurance defensibility.

