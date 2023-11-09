Intelsat is Awarded U.S. Army’s First Satellite Communication (SATCOM) as a Managed Service (SaaMS) Pilot Contract

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intelsat, operator of one of the world’s largest integrated satellite and terrestrial networks, will soon provide the U.S Army with new, flexible, and fully managed multi-orbit satellite communications (SATCOM) support, following the award of the Army’s first-ever Satellite Communication (SATCOM) as a Managed Service (SaaMS) contract.

“As the largest, most trusted provider of SATCOM services to the U.S. Government, Intelsat understands the Army’s requirement for a new managed subscription service,” said Rick Henry, VP, Business Operations of Intelsat’s Government Solutions division. “This pilot program will demonstrate that a commercially-managed SATCOM model can deliver the latest equipment and highest level of customer service for rapid deployment and surge requirements for different missions.”

The scope of the Army’s SaaMS pilot includes end-to-end managed subscription services to support connections with commercial teleports and internet services. The Intelsat solution includes Intelsat Flex services for geostationary (GEO) connections and a well-known commercial low-earth orbit (LEO) satellite service provider for a LEO option. The pilot will provide world-wide coverage via leased satellite terminals and services with 24x7support.

“The Intelsat system enables the Army to re-deploy terminals with no change in configuration or service plans, allowing flexibility to quickly respond to different types of missions and operations around the globe,” Henry added.

About Intelsat

Intelsat’s global team of professionals is focused on providing seamless and secure, satellite-based communications to government, non-government organizations and commercial customers through the company’s next-generation worldwide network and managed services. Bridging the digital divide by operating one of the world’s largest and most advanced satellite fleet and connectivity infrastructures, Intelsat enables people and their tools to speak over oceans, see across continents and listen through the skies to communicate, cooperate and coexist. Since its founding six decades ago, the company has been synonymous with satellite-industry “firsts” in service to its customers and the planet. Leaning on a legacy of innovation and focusing on addressing a new generation of challenges, Intelsat team members now have their sights on the “next firsts” in space as they disrupt the field and lead in the digital transformation of the industry.

