Alka-Seltzer® Teams Up with George Kittle to Encourage Football Fans to ‘Say Yes’ to Going Big on Game Days

WHIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alka-Seltzer®, the Bayer brand known for its effervescent products, is encouraging football fans to go big on gameday without the worry of getting sidelined. In partnership with tight end and good-time enthusiast, George Kittle, Alka-Seltzer is calling on fans to share how they #FizzAndFlex, whether tailgating in the blistering cold or feasting at a local establishment while cheering on their favorite team, for a chance to win prize packs and a grand prize of $30,000.

“ My goal is to have a great day, every day! Whether I’m traveling for an away game, or celebrating with friends at home, Alka-Seltzer and the Alka-Seltzer Plus line-up of products help make sure unwanted symptoms don’t sneak up on me during the season and beyond,” said new Alka-Seltzer spokesperson, George Kittle.

Alka-Seltzer and George Kittle are inviting fans to share a photo or video on Instagram with the hashtags #FizzAndFlex and #Sweepstakes to show off how the brand helps them go big during game days throughout the football season. From November 6 until January 7, winners will be selected to receive an Alka-Seltzer prize pack inclusive of a $500 gift card and product samples. At the end of the sweepstakes period, one lucky winner will be randomly selected to receive the coveted $30,000 grand prize to help fund their own ultimate gameday set-up. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN IN THE ALKA-SELTZER “#FIZZANDFLEX” SWEEPSTAKES. Open to legal residents of the 50 US & DC, 18 or older. Void where prohibited. Sweepstakes starts 11/6/23 and ends 1/7/2024. For Official Rules, which govern, visit bit.ly/fizzandflex Sponsor: Bayer HealthCare LLC.

The Alka-Seltzer #FizzAndFlex Sweepstakes is an extension of the brand’s Monday Morning Quarterback campaign that kicked off last year. While a “Monday Morning Quarterback” is traditionally a person who may criticize games the Monday after, Alka-Seltzer and Alka-Seltzer Plus are redefining the term in a positive manner for fans by giving them permission to “say yes” to game day without any regrets come Monday caused by unwanted symptoms – from cold and flu to hangovers and heartburn.

“ With the range of symptoms that Alka-Seltzer products treat, fans can enjoy football season to the fullest and snap back quickly should any unwanted symptoms try to sideline them,” said David Ball, General Manager & Vice President, Digestive Health, Bayer Consumer Health. “ Through our partnership with the ultimate hype man, George Kittle, we are cheering football fans on to say yes to their gameday celebrations knowing that Alka-Seltzer has their backs.”

For more information about Alka-Seltzer and the relief it provides, visit AlkaSeltzer.com and follow along on the brand’s Instagram.

