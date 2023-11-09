With Blue Shield of California, Mahmee to Expand Doula Services and Comprehensive Maternal Health Support to Participating Employer Groups

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mahmee, a maternal health care technology company on a mission to make the U.S. the best place in the world to give birth, today announced its services will be available to more Blue Shield of California members.

As part of Blue Shield’s Maternal Child Health Equity Initiative, the nonprofit health plan has been working with Mahmee to provide a test program for members to receive access to holistic, comprehensive, and always-on maternal health services.

With Mahmee, eligible Blue Shield members have access to a support team including doulas, nurses, lactation consultants, mental health coaches, nutritionists, and care coordinators who are all available every day of the week.

Now, the program is expanding from its regional test in Fresno, Los Angeles, and Sacramento to eight employer groups, including Blue Shield of California employees.

“ Our current maternal health crisis demands an innovative solution,” said Melissa Hanna, co-founder and CEO at Mahmee. “ Through our collaboration with Blue Shield, we are closing gaps in maternal health equity and heralding a new model of care for families across California.”

Mahmee provides eligible Blue Shield members access to a variety of support during their pregnancy, birth, and postpartum including:

childbirth education;

monitoring of pregnancy and postpartum vitals;

one-on-one-visits;

unlimited virtual support; and

doula attendance as part of labor and delivery.

“ As a nonprofit health plan dedicated to providing access to health care that is high quality, equitable, and affordable, it is critical that we provide comprehensive and innovative solutions for our members who need and want support in their pregnancy, birth, and postpartum journey,” said Jackie Ejuwa, vice president of Health Transformation at Blue Shield of California. “ This is why we are thrilled to expand Mahmee’s services.”

Through this work, Mahmee and Blue Shield of California aim to uplift historically marginalized communities and reduce racial disparities in maternal health care. All participants will be connected to Mahmee’s diverse team of maternal healthcare professionals committed to cultural sensitivity, anti-racism and gender-affirming care.

About Blue Shield of California

Blue Shield of California strives to create a healthcare system worthy of its family and friends that is sustainably affordable. Blue Shield of California is a tax paying, nonprofit, independent member of the Blue Shield Association with 4.8 million members, over 7,500 employees and $24 billion in annual revenue. Founded in 1939 in San Francisco and now headquartered in Oakland, Blue Shield of California and its affiliates provide health, dental, vision, Medicaid and Medicare healthcare service plans in California. The company has contributed more than $97 million to Blue Shield of California Foundation in the last three years to have an impact on California communities. For more news about Blue Shield of California, please visit news.blueshieldca.com. Or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

About Mahmee

Mahmee is a maternal healthcare company dedicated to improving birth outcomes in historically marginalized communities and empowering all families with wraparound support during the pregnancy and postpartum period. The Mahmee Membership is an all-inclusive care experience available at a transparent monthly price to expecting and new parents, health systems, and payors. The Mahmee Membership gives each patient their own team of nurses, lactation consultants, doulas, mental health coaches, nutritionists, and care coordinators — available seven days a week, virtually and in-person through Mahmee clinics. Mahmee has a specific health equity focus on Black & Indigenous mothers who are most at risk in their maternity experiences, and has built its hybrid care model to uniquely support them. Mahmee is backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Revolution’s Rise of the Rest Seed Fund, Muse Capital, Backstage Capital, MaC Venture Capital, Episcopal Health Foundation of Texas, Serena Williams, Mark Cuban, and others. Visit mahmee.com to learn more.