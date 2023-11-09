Legible Signs Partnership Agreement with De Marque,  Adding Multi-language Titles to Legible’s Platform

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Legible Inc. (CSE: READ) (OTCQB: LEBGF) (FSE: D0T) ("Legible” / “Company”) is proud to announce a distribution agreement with De Marque Inc., the leading Canadian independent distributor of foreign language literature.

Established in 1990, De Marque represents and markets a wide array of over 2 million eBooks and audiobooks from approximately 3,000 publishers across the globe to more than 1,300 retailers and 1,700 libraries internationally. Known for its significant contributions to Canadian publishing, De Marque offers a diverse catalogue including fiction, nonfiction, children's books, and educational resources.

With this agreement, Legible will be able to provide reading and listening options in French, English, Spanish, Italian, and German throughout its platform. De Marque’s titles will be accessible through Legible’s a la carte purchase bookstore and its recently launched Legible Unbound Membership service, which offers access to a vast curated selection of eBooks and audiobooks through Legible’s web portal and mobile apps.

Angela Doll, Chief Publishing Officer at Legible, stated “We are excited to welcome De Marque, an innovative Canadian leader in the digital publishing industry, to our ever-growing catalogue of prestigious titles. With the addition of De Marque's rich international content, we are curating an extensive library of multi-language titles to better serve our global community of readers.”

The introduction of De Marque’s titles significantly broadens Legible’s already substantial catalog of English language eBooks and audiobooks. The new agreement will provide Legible customers with convenient access to diverse content, contributing to new international sales opportunities and strategic partnerships while boosting the Company's revenue.

Kaleeg Hainsworth, Legible’s CEO, commented “Our agreement with De Marque is accelerating our goal to improve literacy and accessibility on a global basis, and we are honoured to partner with an icon of the publishing industry in doing so. This collaboration will open the door for us to access billions of more people around the world.”

About Legible Inc.

Legible is a groundbreaking, mobile-centric global company specializing in eBooks and audiobook entertainment, boasting a market opportunity exceeding billions of dollars. Legible’s extensive partnerships encompass four of the Big 5 Publishers and the world's largest eBook distributor, enabling it to seamlessly deliver over millions of eBooks and audiobooks, effectively transforming any smart device into a dynamic library and eBookstore.

At the heart of Legible’s innovation lies its LibrarianAI, the world's pioneering AI-powered assistant, enhancing the reading experience. Legible’s publishing division is revolutionizing the industry by crafting proprietary AI-enriched multimedia books, setting new standards in literary engagement.

Legible is at the forefront of reshaping the digital publishing landscape, committed to gaining a significant market share by providing innovative 21st-century publishing solutions and enriching global reading experiences.

Please visit Legible.com and discover the place where eBooks come to life.

