CORRECTING and REPLACING AdvoCare® Supports 2023 BiOFREEZE® USA National Pickleball Championship

AdvoCare provides samples of Spark and Rehydrate as a sponsor for the 2023 BiOFREEZE USA National Pickleball Championship (Photo: Business Wire)

AdvoCare provides samples of Spark and Rehydrate as a sponsor for the 2023 BiOFREEZE USA National Pickleball Championship (Photo: Business Wire)

RICHARDSON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Please replace the release with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

The updated release reads:

ADVOCARE® SUPPORTS 2023 BIOFREEZE® USA NATIONAL PICKLEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

Leading Health and Wellness Company Provides Hydration and Energy Products During Tournament Nov. 5-12 at Brookhaven Country Club in Farmers Branch, TX

AdvoCare International, LLC, a health and wellness company, has teamed up with the 2023 BiOFREEZE USA Pickleball National Championship as a sponsor making AdvoCare products available to players and attendees. Pickleball’s premier event will take place at Brookhaven Country Club in Farmers Branch, TX from Nov. 5 -12.

AdvoCare will be at the event offering samples of Spark® and Rehydrate® as well as providing an exclusive BOGO offer. Attendees and players can enjoy samples of AdvoCare products throughout the tournament and are invited to visit the AdvoCare booth in Pickleball Boulevard.

“We are proud to partner with the 2023 BiOFREEZE USA National Pickleball Championship in our backyard and continue the fitness phenomenon that is encouraging people to get active and stay active,” said Patrick Wright, CEO of AdvoCare. “This event perfectly aligns with AdvoCare's core values, which revolve around celebrating healthy living and optimizing performance. We're eagerly anticipating the opportunity to connect pickleball fans who came to watch their favorite players in action.”

The 2023 BiOFREEZE USA Pickleball National Championship will have up to 4,000 amateur and professional players and is projected to be the largest pickleball tournament in history.

To learn more about AdvoCare and to explore its health and wellness products, visit advocare.com.

About AdvoCare International, LLC

AdvoCare International, LLC is a health and wellness company committed to helping our customers feel better and perform better. Backed by the most credible scientific research and internationally recognized Scientific and Medical Advisory Board, AdvoCare offers premium nutritional, weight-management and sports-performance products. AdvoCare is a family-owned company founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas. For more information about AdvoCare visit advocare.com. Connect with AdvoCare on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for latest news and product updates. Visit the Connect AdvoCare blog for inspirational content featuring fitness and wellness tips, motivation, testimonials, recipes and more.