AMRA Medical at AASLD The Liver Meeting® Showcases MRI-Based Technology and Muscle Biomarkers linked to liver disease severity and progression

AMRA Medical at AASLD The Liver Meeting® Showcases MRI-Based Technology and Muscle Biomarkers linked to liver disease severity and progression

LINKÖPING, Sweden--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AMRA Medical has a large presence at this year’s The Liver Meeting®. A total of nine abstracts will be presented, focusing on how AMRA’s MRI-based muscle assessment score (MAsS) biomarkers are linked to liver disease severity and progression.

The abstracts present MAsS as a promising tool to identify physical frailty and sarcopenia and as prognostic biomarkers for liver disease. The AASLD’s The Liver Meeting® takes place November 10-14th in Boston, USA, with a number of AMRA attendees.

Those joining us at The Liver Meeting® can learn about how the MAsS biomarkers, muscle fat infiltration and muscle volume z-score, have been utilized in studies from early to end-stage liver disease. Highlights from studies on patients with liver cirrhosis include:

muscle fat was higher in patients with moderately reduced physical function and increased frailty, and the rate of muscle fat accumulation was higher than in patients with metabolic disorders (e.g. NAFLD (Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease), T2D (Type 2 diabetes), and CVD (Cardiovascular disease)).

muscle volume z-score was lower in patients with abnormal blood biomarkers linked to liver disease severity (albumin, bilirubin, and blood urea), and muscle volume z-score was strongly correlated to MELD 3.0.

adverse muscle composition (low muscle fat and high muscle volume z-score) prevalence was 20% in compensated cirrhosis and patients with this muscle phenotype had higher frailty, lower physical function, and lower skeletal muscle index.

For a complete listing of AMRA’s and our academic partners’ oral and poster presentations across the spectrum of liver disease severity at the 2023 AASLD The Liver Meeting® please visit our homepage.

Reach out to us at info@amramedical.com if you would like to meet a member of the AMRA team at the conference or schedule a meeting to learn more about our MRI-based services.

About AMRA Medical

AMRA Medical is a health informatics company at the forefront of medical imaging and precision medicine. The company has developed a new global standard in body composition analysis, delivering multiple fat and muscle biomarkers with unrivaled accuracy and precision – all from a rapid whole-body MRI scan. AMRA offers clinical services and research services to support transformative care and vital decision-making, from clinical research to clinical care.

Follow AMRA on LinkedIn latest updates in body composition and precision medicine.