Torus Partners With Vivint Smart Home to Expand Access to Clean Energy Storage Solutions in Utah

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Torus, Inc. today announced a partnership with Vivint Smart Home, a leading smart home brand in the United States, to offer state-of-the-art energy storage and management solutions in Vivint-managed homes in Utah, with further expansion coming soon.

The partnership integrates Torus Station battery storage into Vivint homes, enabling homeowners to:

Store Renewable Energy: Homes with Torus Stations capture and save energy from sources like solar panels for use at night, during outages or when grid energy prices peak.

Promote Energy Efficiency: Customers with Torus Stations may be eligible to participate with local utilities in money- and energy-saving programs that promote energy efficiency and grid stability.

"Partnering with Vivint amplifies our shared mission of empowering communities and individuals to become their own renewable utility provider, while making it more reliable and affordable than ever to power and control homes with clean energy," said Torus CEO Nate Walkingshaw. “We anticipate thousands of Torus homes in battery configurations in the next several years. Customers will love the way the Torus Station helps them save money and save the planet at the same time.”

"We’re excited to work alongside Torus to help Vivint customers take control of their energy management," stated Evan Pack, Senior Vice President, Energy at Vivint. "Vivint’s platform provides the perfect foundation for those looking to seamlessly integrate their home battery, inverters, and distributed energy systems, and when combined with Torus’ innovative technology, we’ll be able to empower customers to gain control over their energy management, reduce peak energy costs, and save money.”

This partnership addresses the growing residential demand for sustainable energy storage solutions, merging Torus’ innovative storage management technology with Vivint's best-in-class customer service and home automation expertise. The alliance promotes energy independence and grid stability while also enabling homeowners to control their energy use.

This offer will be available immediately to Vivint customers in Utah.

About Torus:

Torus is a Utah-based renewable energy storage and management company focused on making renewable energy storage and management more efficient, affordable, and sustainable. For more information, visit www.torus.co.

About Vivint:

Vivint, an NRG company, is a leading smart home company in the United States, delivering an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation, and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Dedicated to redefining the home experience with intelligent products and services, Vivint serves over 2 million customers throughout the United States. For more information, visit www.vivint.com.