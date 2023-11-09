The City of Montgomery, Alabama Selects PayIt to Deliver Digital Customer Experience and Payments

KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PayIt, the leader in digital customer experience solutions with integrated payments for state, local, and provincial governments, is pleased to announce it has been selected by the City of Montgomery, Alabama to deliver a new digital government platform. The digital platform will enable the City to collect revenue and operate more efficiently, while delivering a modern customer experience to Montgomery residents and visitors.

“Our goal is to deliver a resident-first online experience that is modern, simple to use, and offers a more convenient option than going to an office, waiting in line, mailing a check, or picking up a phone,” said Jerime Ried, Chief Operating Officer, City of Montgomery. “We’re excited to partner with PayIt, and I am confident that the digital platform will create a more pleasant experience for our residents and visitors as they enjoy our great City.”

The platform will allow the City to offer a variety of services online from a single portal, including ticket sales for the Montgomery Zoo and the iconic Harriet II Riverboat, business licensing and permitting, and payments for citations and court fines and fees. Additionally, the platform will enable City employees to streamline processes, eliminate manual tasks, and access insights — in a single user-friendly environment.

“As the City of Montgomery grows and tourism continues to thrive, we’re proud to be selected as a partner in their digitization journey,” said James Ward, SVP, Public Sector at PayIt. “We are eager to work with the City’s leadership, and know that our world-class platform will quickly add value to Montgomery residents, visitors, and City employees.”

About PayIt

PayIt is the solution state and local government agencies use to take the friction out of resident transactions. Our composable customer experience platform enables agencies to collect revenue faster, improve efficiency and sustainability, and give people the smooth digital experience they have come to expect online. PayIt integrates into any back-office system, launches in about 90 days, and provides residents with a single profile to store digital licenses and registrations, transaction history, receipts, and payment methods for multiple agencies. Serving more than 100 million residents in North America, we have received awards from Fast Company, StateScoop, and have been listed in the GovTech 100 for 7 years and counting.

PayIt: Smarter for government. Easier for everyone.